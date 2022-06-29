All FNAF Characters in each game – Every character in Five Nights at Freddy’s
So many animatronics, so many ways to die.
The popular indie horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s has been a long-standing cornerstone of both the genre for players and those involved in the wider world and storyline of the games. As of the time of writing of this article, Scott Cawthon’s FNAF franchise has released almost ten games and spin-offs, as well as a multitude of fan-made creations.
It’s easy to see that with so many titles released, there would be a large stable of characters to keep track of. This article lists characters and animatronics that appear in the seven mainline official FNAF games.
Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014)
- Classic Freddy
- Classic Bonnie
- Classic Chica
- Classic Foxy
- Classic Golden Freddy
- Cupcake
- Endo-01
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014)
- Toy Freddy
- Toy Bonnie
- Toy Chica
- Toy (Funtime) Foxy
- Toy Cupcake
- Mangle
- Balloon Boy
- Jay Jay
- Shadow (Toy) Bonnie
- Paper Buddy
- Withered Freddy
- Withered Bonnie
- Withered Chica
- Withered Foxy
- Withered Golden Freddy
- Shadow (Withered) Freddy
- Puppet
- Original/Unwithered Freddy
- Original/Unwithered Bonnie
- Original/Unwithered Chica
- Original/Unwithered Foxy
- Original/Unwithered Golden Freddy
- Endo-02
Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015)
- Springtrap
- Phantom Freddy
- Phantom Foxy
- Phantom Chica
- Phantom Mangle
- Phantom BB
- Phantom Puppet
- Shadow Phantom Freddy
- Shadow Cupcake
- Spring Bonnie
- Spring Freddy
- Golden Cupcake
- Paper Freddy
- Paper Bonnie
- Shadow Classic Freddy
- Withered Spring Bonnie
- Spring Endo
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015)
- Nightmare Freddy
- Freddles
- Nightmare Bonnie
- Nightmare Chica
- Nightmare Cupcake
- Nightmare Foxy
- Nightmare Fredbear
- Nightmare
- Nightmare Mangle
- Nightmare BB
- Nightmarionne
- Jack-O-Bonnie
- Jack-O-Chica
- Jack-O-Pumpkin
- Nightmare Endo
- Plushtrap
- Endoplush
- Fredbear
- New Spring Bonnie
- Shadow Fredbear
- Shadow Spring Bonnie
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location(2016)
- Circus Baby
- Ballora
- Funtime Freddy
- Bon Bon
- Funtime Foxy
- Bidybabs
- Electrobab
- Minireenas
- Little Joe
- Magician
- Gypsy
- Baby Head’s
- Ennard
- Baby Endoskeleton
- Ballora Endoskeleton
- Freddy Endoskeleton
- Bonnie Endoskeleton
- Foxy Endoskeleton
- Bidybab Endoskeleton
- Bonnet
- Yenndo
- Lolbit
- Circus Pre-Ennard-Mask
- Pre-Ennard-Mask Endoskeleton
- Spring Chica/Unknow Animatronic
- Ennard Spaghettih Form
- Darkp Springtrap
- Beta Funtime Freddy
- Beta Funtime Foxy
Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017)
- Scrap Baby
- Scraptrap
- Molten Freddy
- Lefty
- Rockstar Freddy
- Rockstar Bonnie
- Rockstar Chica
- Rockstar Foxy
- The Parrot
- El Chip
- Funtime Chica
- Funtime Cupcake
- Music Man
- Nedd Bear
- Mr. Hippo
- Happy Frog
- Pigptach
- Orville
- Security Puppet
- Bucket Bob
- Mr. Can Do
- Mr. Hugs
- No. 1 Crate
- Pan Stan
- Cleaning Bucket
- Helpy
- Candy Cadet
- New Paperpals
- Lemonade Clown
- Fruit Punch Clown
- Gumball Swivelhands
- Neon Jukebox
- Prize King
- Egg Baby
- Unwithered Scrap Baby
- Unwithered-Molten-Freddy-Mask
- Minigame Puppet
- Scrap Baby Endoskeleton
- Unwithered-Molten-Freddy-Mask Endoskeleton
- Rockstar Endoskeleton
- Funtime Chica Endoskeleton
- Funtime Cupcake Endoskeleton
- Music Man Endoskeleton
Ultimate Custom Night (2018)
- Freddy Fazbear
- Bonnie
- Chica
- Foxy
- Toy Freddy
- Toy Bonnie
- Toy Chica
- Mangle
- B.B.
- J.J.
- Withered Chica
- Withered Bonnie
- The Puppet
- Golden Freddy
- Springtrap
- Phantom Mangle
- Phantom Freddy
- Phantom B.B.
- Nightmare Freddy
- Nightmare Bonnie
- Nightmare Fredbear
- Nightmare
- Jake-O-Chica
- Nightmare Mangle
- Nightmarionne
- Nightmare B.B.
- Old Man Consequences
- Circus Baby
- Ballora
- Funtime Foxy
- Ennard
- Trash and the Gang
- Helpy
- Happy Frog
- Mr. Hippo
- Pigpatch
- Nedd Bear
- Orville Elephant
- Rockstar Freddy
- Rockstar Bonnie
- Rockstar Chica
- Rockstar Foxy
- Music Man
- El Chip
- Funtime Chica
- Molten Freddy
- Scrap Baby
- Scraptrap
- Lefty