All FNAF Characters in each game – Every character in Five Nights at Freddy’s

The popular indie horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s has been a long-standing cornerstone of both the genre for players and those involved in the wider world and storyline of the games. As of the time of writing of this article, Scott Cawthon’s FNAF franchise has released almost ten games and spin-offs, as well as a multitude of fan-made creations.

It’s easy to see that with so many titles released, there would be a large stable of characters to keep track of. This article lists characters and animatronics that appear in the seven mainline official FNAF games.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014)

Classic Freddy

Classic Bonnie

Classic Chica

Classic Foxy

Classic Golden Freddy

Cupcake

Endo-01

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014)

Toy Freddy

Toy Bonnie

Toy Chica

Toy (Funtime) Foxy

Toy Cupcake

Mangle

Balloon Boy

Jay Jay

Shadow (Toy) Bonnie

Paper Buddy

Withered Freddy

Withered Bonnie

Withered Chica

Withered Foxy

Withered Golden Freddy

Shadow (Withered) Freddy

Puppet

Original/Unwithered Freddy

Original/Unwithered Bonnie

Original/Unwithered Chica

Original/Unwithered Foxy

Original/Unwithered Golden Freddy

Endo-02

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015)

Springtrap

Phantom Freddy

Phantom Foxy

Phantom Chica

Phantom Mangle

Phantom BB

Phantom Puppet

Shadow Phantom Freddy

Shadow Cupcake

Spring Bonnie

Spring Freddy

Golden Cupcake

Paper Freddy

Paper Bonnie

Shadow Classic Freddy

Withered Spring Bonnie

Spring Endo

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015)

Nightmare Freddy

Freddles

Nightmare Bonnie

Nightmare Chica

Nightmare Cupcake

Nightmare Foxy

Nightmare Fredbear

Nightmare

Nightmare Mangle

Nightmare BB

Nightmarionne

Jack-O-Bonnie

Jack-O-Chica

Jack-O-Pumpkin

Nightmare Endo

Plushtrap

Endoplush

Fredbear

New Spring Bonnie

Shadow Fredbear

Shadow Spring Bonnie

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location(2016)

Circus Baby

Ballora

Funtime Freddy

Bon Bon

Funtime Foxy

Bidybabs

Electrobab

Minireenas

Little Joe

Magician

Gypsy

Baby Head’s

Ennard

Baby Endoskeleton

Ballora Endoskeleton

Freddy Endoskeleton

Bonnie Endoskeleton

Foxy Endoskeleton

Bidybab Endoskeleton

Bonnet

Yenndo

Lolbit

Circus Pre-Ennard-Mask

Pre-Ennard-Mask Endoskeleton

Spring Chica/Unknow Animatronic

Ennard Spaghettih Form

Darkp Springtrap

Beta Funtime Freddy

Beta Funtime Foxy

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017)

Scrap Baby

Scraptrap

Molten Freddy

Lefty

Rockstar Freddy

Rockstar Bonnie

Rockstar Chica

Rockstar Foxy

The Parrot

El Chip

Funtime Chica

Funtime Cupcake

Music Man

Nedd Bear

Mr. Hippo

Happy Frog

Pigptach

Orville

Security Puppet

Bucket Bob

Mr. Can Do

Mr. Hugs

No. 1 Crate

Pan Stan

Cleaning Bucket

Helpy

Candy Cadet

New Paperpals

Lemonade Clown

Fruit Punch Clown

Gumball Swivelhands

Neon Jukebox

Prize King

Egg Baby

Unwithered Scrap Baby

Unwithered-Molten-Freddy-Mask

Minigame Puppet

Scrap Baby Endoskeleton

Unwithered-Molten-Freddy-Mask Endoskeleton

Rockstar Endoskeleton

Funtime Chica Endoskeleton

Funtime Cupcake Endoskeleton

Music Man Endoskeleton

Ultimate Custom Night (2018)