If you choose to dismantle Roxy, you will discover that you have a broken STAFF head and need to get it repaired. Unfortunately, this requires you to head to the West Arcade to get it done. The West Arcade is located on the west side of the atrium on level 3, right above Roxy’s Raceway. Upon entering the arcade, climbing to the upper floor, and attempting to fix the head, the power will trip. You will now need to reset the breakers spread throughout the arcade, so here are all arcade circuit breaker locations in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

The starting breaker is down on the first floor, and is required before you activate any other breakers. It’s off to the side of the giant sleeping animatronic. When you reset the breaker, the other three become available. The first breaker is nearby, in the bathrooms. Head to the men’s bathroom and off to the right there should be a janitorial closet. Enter and reset the breaker, but be extremely careful exiting that room. The DJ is active and hunting you at this point. Exit through the right side and head to the right quickly, but watch out for Monty who is still roaming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second breaker is on the first floor off to the right. Again, be extra careful of Monty who is still roaming this area, along with all the STAFFbots that are patrolling. There are plenty of hiding locations to take advantage of as you slither your way to the breaker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third breaker is tricky to reach. It’s on the second floor, and worse, it’s in a hallway surrounded by STAFFbots. There are a handful of hiding locations that are available to use, but keep your camera or blaster ready to stun anything you accidentally trigger.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After activating all three, head back to the security room. This time, proceed into the long hallway beyond. You can guess where this is going, but the last breaker is back there, and can only be activated once the other three are flipped. Enjoy the sequence that happens next, and get that Driving Bot head fixed.