All Food Recipes in Muck

To survive and escape from Muck, you and the bois will need to keep hearty food on hand. In the early days, especially when exploring or harvesting, it might be possible to get by using just uncooked Shrooms, but you’ll very quickly find yourself running out of hunger, health and stamina, especially against bosses. If you want to go far and overcome the toughest challenges in Muck, you’ll need to craft! Using a Cauldron and fuel, you can combine items into powerful foods.

All Food Recipes

Below is a list of every food recipe in Muck. Weird Soup, Purple Soup, and Yellow Soup are especially useful, while the Pies are the best at reducing hunger.

Bread | Ingredients: Dough

Cooked Meat | Ingredients: Raw Meat

Meat Soup | Ingredients: Raw Meat + Bowl

Meat Pie | Ingredients: Raw Meat + Dough + Bowl

Apple Pie | Ingredients: Red Apple + Dough + Bowl

Yellow Soup | Ingredients: Ligon Shroom + Bowl

Purple Soup | Ingredients: Sugon Shroom + Bowl

Red Soup | Ingredients: Gulpon Shroom + Bowl

Weird Soup | Ingredients: Slurbon Shroom + Bowl

How to Get Dough and Bowls:

These are key ingredients in many recipes. Here’s how to make them:

To get Dough, combine 5 wheat at a workbench.

To get Bowls, use Wood at a workbench.

How to Get a Cauldron

To craft any of the food recipes above, you’ll need a cauldron. To make one, go to a workbench and combine 10 Wood with 10 Rocks.