All Forging License Test Answers in Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 contains many of the gameplay features fans have come to expect from the series. From raising crops to fishing to fighting monsters, Rune Factory 5 is full of different activities you can do to make money. While some activities are available right off the bat, others will need to be unlocked by obtaining the license for them. To obtain the license for Forging, players will need to complete a short quiz to prove they have the knowledge to forge. If you don’t have the knowledge to Forge, here are all the Forging License Test Answers in Rune Factory 5.

Quiz time

To take the Forging License quiz, players will need to see Saint Eliza at the Rigbarth outpost. Here, players can go in the license section and spend 200p to take the quiz. After completing the quiz, players will be able to purchase the forge from Studio Palmo.

Question one asks “What do you need for smithing?” with the correct answer being “Materials and RP.” Question two asks “Where can you forge items?” with the correct answer being “at a forge.” Question three asks “When you have a recipe for a weapon you already own…” with the correct answer being “you need less RP to make it.“

Once you answer all three questions correctly you will obtain the Forging License.