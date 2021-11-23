All Fracture: Tenrai rewards in Halo Infinite
Net some sick samurai gear.
Fracture: Tenrai is a special Halo Infinite event that runs from November 23 to November 30. It is the first Fracture event following the 20th Anniversary event. As is standard with these kinds of events, it features its own free progression system that is separate from the main battle pass. Players can expect Fracture events to last one month, with progression dictated by the completion of challenges. Our guide lists all 30 tiers of unlockables in the samurai inspired event.
The following Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event rewards are listed in the order players unlock them:
- Nameplate Background
- Challenge Swap
- XP Grant
- Kanji Emblem
- Armor Core
- Challenge Swap
- XP Grant
- XP Grant
- Kanji Vehicle Emblem
- Left Shoulder Pad
- Challenge Swap
- XP Grant
- XP Grant
- Kanji Armor Emblem
- Right Shoulder Pad
- Challenge Swap
- XP Grant
- XP Grant
- Kanji Weapon Emblem
- MA40 Assault Rifle Weapon Coating
- Challenge Swap
- XP Grant
- XP Grant
- MK50 Sidekick Weapon Coating
- Helmet
- Challenge Swap
- XP Grant
- BR75 Battle Rifle Weapon Coating
- Helmet Attachment
- Katana Belt Hip Attachment
Everything in the list is self explanatory except for the XP grants. Unlike similar rewards in other online shooters, the XP grants give instant experience points rather than beginning a timer for extra XP.