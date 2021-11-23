All Fracture: Tenrai rewards in Halo Infinite

Fracture: Tenrai is a special Halo Infinite event that runs from November 23 to November 30. It is the first Fracture event following the 20th Anniversary event. As is standard with these kinds of events, it features its own free progression system that is separate from the main battle pass. Players can expect Fracture events to last one month, with progression dictated by the completion of challenges. Our guide lists all 30 tiers of unlockables in the samurai inspired event.

The following Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event rewards are listed in the order players unlock them:

Nameplate Background

Challenge Swap

XP Grant

Kanji Emblem

Armor Core

Challenge Swap

XP Grant

XP Grant

Kanji Vehicle Emblem

Left Shoulder Pad

Challenge Swap

XP Grant

XP Grant

Kanji Armor Emblem

Right Shoulder Pad

Challenge Swap

XP Grant

XP Grant

Kanji Weapon Emblem

MA40 Assault Rifle Weapon Coating

Challenge Swap

XP Grant

XP Grant

MK50 Sidekick Weapon Coating

Helmet

Challenge Swap

XP Grant

BR75 Battle Rifle Weapon Coating

Helmet Attachment

Katana Belt Hip Attachment

Everything in the list is self explanatory except for the XP grants. Unlike similar rewards in other online shooters, the XP grants give instant experience points rather than beginning a timer for extra XP.