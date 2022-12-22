All freckle options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With each new Pokémon game that releases, new customizations are being added for the player character. Upon beginning the game, you’ll be met with a number of options to choose what your character looks like. Scarlet and Violet players get the option to customize their eye shape, eye colour, eyelash length, eyelash colour, eyebrow shape, eyebrow colour, mouth shape, lip colour, beauty marks, and freckles.

Complete list of freckle options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While beauty marks get quite a few options, freckles are slightly more limited. Having no freckles is its own choice, but players that want spots will only be able to choose from three different freckle configurations. These can’t be customized, moved, or recoloured in any way. What you see is what you get.

Still, some freckles are better than no freckles, and you’re allowed to have freckles and beauty marks at the same time. This can aid in your spot-to-no-spot ratio on your player character’s face, though only slightly. Freckles may have less options, but they do cover more space than the beauty marks, making themselves more visible than their other facial counter part. They’re also more front-and-center visible, rarely blocked out even with certain hairstyles, glasses, and other accessories.

No Freckles

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freckles I

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freckles II

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freckles III

Screenshot by Gamepur

Character creation isn’t the only time you get to change this though. If you make a decision at the beginning and want to change it later, that’s as easy as pressing the left directional button on your Switch, and then pressing the plus button.