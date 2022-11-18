How to change character appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It should come as no surprise that you can change your character’s appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The franchise has let you change aspects of your character for multiple generations now. You start off the game getting to choose small aspects about your character such as their hair, hair color, makeup, and makeup color. Later on, you can alter their appearance even more. This guide will show you how to change your character’s appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to alter your character’s appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You wake up on a sunny day after choosing your character’s starting appearance. While you may enjoy this look at first, it might not take you long to get tired of it and want to change it up. Luckily, you don’t need to wait long before you can change your character’s appearance. Unlike other Pokémon games, you can alter your character’s appearance on the go in Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open the character appearance menu, all you need to do is press left on the D-Pad. This will allow you to see all of the clothing options that you currently have for your character and change them to be whatever you want. Unfortunately, you can’t change out of that school uniform but you can switch it to the different season versions.

You have access to the following clothing options in the character customization menu:

Uniforms

Legwear

Footwear

Gloves

Bags

Headwear

Eyewear

Rotom Phone

On top of being able to change your character’s accessories, you can switch up their look by pressing the + button in the customization menu. This will allow you to alter your character’s makeup and other facial features. You won’t however, be able to change your hair in this menu. To do that, you will need to visit a hair salon in one of the towns. The first hair salon you can access is in Mesagoza. Changing your hairstyle will cost you 3,000 Pokédollars.