The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event will feature some rock-hard adversaries

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may have been plagued with bugs and glitches since day one, but it hasn’t stopped them taking the world by storm. The games sold over 10 million copies in just three days, with players taking full advantage of the new features such as the Tera Raid Battles. As well as the regular Tera Raids available in the game, there are some special limited-time event Tera Raids, and the next one has seemingly been revealed.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced

Face Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in Violet

Runs from December 9th through 11th 2022



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/OC9hzYBw1N — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 5, 2022

According to Serebii.net, the next Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take place from December 9 through to December 11, and will give players the opportunity to catch specific Pokémon with unusual Tera Types. In this upcoming event, Scarlet players will be able to face off against the Gen 2 Rock/Dark type Tyranitar, while Violet trainers can find Ruby and Sapphire’s Dragon/Flying type Salamence. Both Pokémon will show up in 4- and 5-star Tera Raids, so keep an eye out for Blue Star Raids on the map with your Tera Type symbol of choice for a chance to catch them. Additionally, if you connect your game to the Internet, you’ll be able to match up for raids from the other game, giving players a chance to catch both as long as they can get online.

For hopeful trainers who haven’t had the fortune to catch a Dragon Tera Type Charizard from the event over the weekend, the incoming Tyranitar/Salamence event thankfully doesn’t mean that you’ve lost your chance for good. Once the next event wraps up after December 11, players will be able to take another stab at the daunting 7-star Charizard Tera Raid Battle between December 16 and December 18. And remember, if you grab any of these event Pokémon but don’t like their Tera Type, you can always change it at the restaurant in Medali City.