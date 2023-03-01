All Fresh Season 2023 Catalog rewards in Splatoon 3

With a new season in Splatoon 3 comes a new Catalog full of rewards. The third season theme revolves around the freshness of the items you will acquire for leveling up from the many battles you play. Like previous Catalogs, there are dozens of items you can get just for playing the game with no extra purchase. Here is every reward in the Fresh Season 2023 Catalog in Splatoon 3.

Every Fresh Season 2023 Catalog reward in Splatoon 3

There are a total of 100 items you can potentially earn in the Catalog by playing Splatoon 3 during the Fresh Season 2023. You can check this anytime in the game or in the Nintendo Switch Online app. Here is the full list: