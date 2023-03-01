All Fresh Season 2023 Catalog rewards in Splatoon 3

Be sure to compete for these items.

With a new season in Splatoon 3 comes a new Catalog full of rewards. The third season theme revolves around the freshness of the items you will acquire for leveling up from the many battles you play. Like previous Catalogs, there are dozens of items you can get just for playing the game with no extra purchase. Here is every reward in the Fresh Season 2023 Catalog in Splatoon 3.

Every Fresh Season 2023 Catalog reward in Splatoon 3

There are a total of 100 items you can potentially earn in the Catalog by playing Splatoon 3 during the Fresh Season 2023. You can check this anytime in the game or in the Nintendo Switch Online app. Here is the full list:

  1. Banner
  2. Collab-Loving, Entrepreneur Titles
  3. Food Ticket
  4. Pack of Cards
  5. Z+F Flair Bowler
  6. White Z+F Tee
  7. Navy Toejamz
  8. Z+F Logo
  9. Pack of Cards
  10. Reppin’ Inkopolis Emote
  11. Fish-Bone Paintbrush Stand
  12. Food Ticket
  13. Banner
  14. Two Titles
  15. NKPL-CLH Sign
  16. Pack of Cards
  17. Dustcloud Phones Hat
  18. Lemon Hoodless Shirt
  19. Yellow Toejams Shoes
  20. NKPL-CS Poster
  21. Drink Ticket
  22. Pack of Cards
  23. Banner
  24. MVPleased Emote
  25. Mystery Box
  26. Two Titles
  27. Food Ticket
  28. MM-RMR Sticker
  29. Dustcloud Cap Hat
  30. Dustcloud Hoodie Shirt
  31. Dustcloud Hi-Tops Shoes
  32. Vivid Test Tubes
  33. Pack of Cards
  34. Drink Ticket
  35. Later, Undulater Emote
  36. Banner
  37. Two Titles
  38. Pack of Cards
  39. Food Ticket
  40. MM-DGL Tape
  41. Sea-Me-Nots Glasses
  42. Navy Z+F Tee Shirt
  43. Red Toejamz Shoes
  44. White Towel
  45. Fresh Card Pack
  46. NKPL-SSM Poster
  47. Two Titles
  48. Banner
  49. Drink Ticket
  50. Mystery Box
  51. Pack of Cards
  52. Two Titles
  53. ZedFry Beanie
  54. Rad Plaid Casual Shirt
  55. Transom Note Boots Shoes
  56. ZF-RF Z+F Logo
  57. Two Titles
  58. Pack of Cards
  59. Food Ticket
  60. Backflip Atcha Emote
  61. MM-TRT Stencil
  62. Banner
  63. Cool Lacrosse Stick
  64. Drink Ticket
  65. ZedFry Helmet
  66. Motley Hoodless Shirt
  67. Green Toejamz Shoes
  68. Two Titles
  69. Pack of Cards
  70. MM-LVM Poster
  71. Food Ticket
  72. Brown Basketball
  73. Rootin’ Tootin’ Emote
  74. Mystery Box
  75. Pack of Cards
  76. Two Titles
  77. Seafoam Cap Hat
  78. Seafoam Hoodie Shirt
  79. Seaform Hi-Tops Shoes
  80. MM-MRL Sticker
  81. Drink Ticket
  82. Pack of Cards
  83. Twirl Power Emote
  84. Banner
  85. Two Titles
  86. NKPL-SQS Sticker
  87. Food Ticket
  88. Pack of Cards
  89. Seafoam ‘Phones Hat
  90. Trooper Top Shirt
  91. ZedFry Slip-Ons Shoes
  92. Two Titles
  93. Drink Ticket
  94. Pack of Cards
  95. Banner
  96. Two Titles
  97. NKPL-WVG Poster
  98. SG-G2TS Electric Guitar
  99. Mystery Box
  100. Hat-Trick Bell Hat

