All Fresh Season 2023 Catalog rewards in Splatoon 3
Be sure to compete for these items.
With a new season in Splatoon 3 comes a new Catalog full of rewards. The third season theme revolves around the freshness of the items you will acquire for leveling up from the many battles you play. Like previous Catalogs, there are dozens of items you can get just for playing the game with no extra purchase. Here is every reward in the Fresh Season 2023 Catalog in Splatoon 3.
Related: All new weapons in Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023
Every Fresh Season 2023 Catalog reward in Splatoon 3
There are a total of 100 items you can potentially earn in the Catalog by playing Splatoon 3 during the Fresh Season 2023. You can check this anytime in the game or in the Nintendo Switch Online app. Here is the full list:
- Banner
- Collab-Loving, Entrepreneur Titles
- Food Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Z+F Flair Bowler
- White Z+F Tee
- Navy Toejamz
- Z+F Logo
- Pack of Cards
- Reppin’ Inkopolis Emote
- Fish-Bone Paintbrush Stand
- Food Ticket
- Banner
- Two Titles
- NKPL-CLH Sign
- Pack of Cards
- Dustcloud Phones Hat
- Lemon Hoodless Shirt
- Yellow Toejams Shoes
- NKPL-CS Poster
- Drink Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Banner
- MVPleased Emote
- Mystery Box
- Two Titles
- Food Ticket
- MM-RMR Sticker
- Dustcloud Cap Hat
- Dustcloud Hoodie Shirt
- Dustcloud Hi-Tops Shoes
- Vivid Test Tubes
- Pack of Cards
- Drink Ticket
- Later, Undulater Emote
- Banner
- Two Titles
- Pack of Cards
- Food Ticket
- MM-DGL Tape
- Sea-Me-Nots Glasses
- Navy Z+F Tee Shirt
- Red Toejamz Shoes
- White Towel
- Fresh Card Pack
- NKPL-SSM Poster
- Two Titles
- Banner
- Drink Ticket
- Mystery Box
- Pack of Cards
- Two Titles
- ZedFry Beanie
- Rad Plaid Casual Shirt
- Transom Note Boots Shoes
- ZF-RF Z+F Logo
- Two Titles
- Pack of Cards
- Food Ticket
- Backflip Atcha Emote
- MM-TRT Stencil
- Banner
- Cool Lacrosse Stick
- Drink Ticket
- ZedFry Helmet
- Motley Hoodless Shirt
- Green Toejamz Shoes
- Two Titles
- Pack of Cards
- MM-LVM Poster
- Food Ticket
- Brown Basketball
- Rootin’ Tootin’ Emote
- Mystery Box
- Pack of Cards
- Two Titles
- Seafoam Cap Hat
- Seafoam Hoodie Shirt
- Seaform Hi-Tops Shoes
- MM-MRL Sticker
- Drink Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Twirl Power Emote
- Banner
- Two Titles
- NKPL-SQS Sticker
- Food Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Seafoam ‘Phones Hat
- Trooper Top Shirt
- ZedFry Slip-Ons Shoes
- Two Titles
- Drink Ticket
- Pack of Cards
- Banner
- Two Titles
- NKPL-WVG Poster
- SG-G2TS Electric Guitar
- Mystery Box
- Hat-Trick Bell Hat