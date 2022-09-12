How to view the Catalog for Splatoon 3

The Catalog is Splatoon 3’s version of a free battle pass. While players do not have to pay to access the content on here, and there is no premium version, everything on this track is only obtainable by playing Splatoon 3 regularly. The Catalog is changed out for a new one every three months, so if you want to get absolutely everything possible, you need to play the game a lot. However, what if you want to see what is available before investing that time? Here is how to view the Splatoon 3 Catalog.

Related: How to unlock additional emotes in Splatoon 3

How to look at the Catalog items in Splatoon 3

Oddly enough, there is no in-game option to view the entire Catalog in Splatoon 3. You can see the next three rewards under the Status option in the menu, but nothing beyond that. When you raise a Catalog level, you speak to Harmony in Hotlantis, and she will give you the items you have earned, and you can see the next ones to replace those in the menu. That being said, you can view the entire Catalog outside of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To view your Catalog, you need to have the Nintendo Switch Online app installed on a mobile device and sign into your account on it. Start up the app and select Splatoon 3 under Game-Specific Services. This will open SplatNet 3. To view the Catalog, select the blue icon in between Wadercrust and Album.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you open the Catalog on your phone, you can scroll between all pages and view all 100 items available in the current season’s Catalog. You can also see your current progress and the ending time for the season at the top of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, there is no way to pull up the items and get a better look at them besides the small preview shown in the window for it.