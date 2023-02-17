All new weapons in Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023

Fresh Season 2023 will be making its way into Splatoon 3 on March 1 and fans are already excited for the new content ahead. The official Splatoon Twitter account has begun showing off what will be added into the game with the new update and just like with Chill Season 2022, one of the biggest pieces of content is the new weapons. This time though, players will not only be getting new weapon variations but two new special weapons will also be added to Splatoon 3. Here is everything you need to know about all the new weapons that are being added in Splatoon 3 through the Fresh Season 2023 update.

The new specials in Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 update

Image via Splatoon Twitter

There are two new special weapons that will be added to Splatoon 3 with Fresh Season 2023: Kraken Royale and the Super Chump. Following in the shoes of its predecessor the Kraken, the Kraken Royale will transform the user into a squid or an octopus and allow them to swim on top of enemy ink unobstructed. As they move, the player will ink the ground below them.

The Kraken Royale has the ability to do a charge attack where you will move forward, inking the ground and splatting any enemy in your path, much like the Reefslider. The only downside to the Kraken Royale is that you’re vulnerable while transforming, so you will need to make sure you’re in a safe area before using it.

The Super Chump is a cannon that shoots large, balloon-like bombs that explode shortly after impact. The bombs will launch decoys that look like Super Jump landing spots, making the enemy believe you’re landing there and attracting them to that spot. This special weapon is great if you’re going up against campers.

All the new weapon variants in Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023

There are 12 new weapon kits coming this season to Splatoon 3. You will be able to unlock these weapons by leveling up and spending one Sheldon License for them.