All Frozen Rebel locations in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Frosty Rebels challenge

Hoth is no place for someone who is not accustomed to the cold. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a handful of rebels were unprepared for the harsh cold of Hoth, and they’re frozen somewhere on the planet and inside Echo Base. You’ll need to find them and set them free. In this guide, we cover all Frozen Rebel locations in the Frosty Rebels challenge for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Frozen Rebel locations

You’ll need to find 10 Rebels to free them all. You can find the first one behind the landing pad, to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second frozen rebel will be close by, to the north of that location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Frozen Rebel will be down to the hallway to the right of the hanger, at the T-intersection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth Frozen Rebel will be down the hallway, to the south of the previous one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth Frozen Rebel will be between the previous two, inside the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sixth Frozen Rebel will be further up the current hallway, to the north.

The seven Frozen Rebel is on the west side of the ma, in a hallway outside the hanger.

The eighth Frozen Rebel is to the south of the previous one, in the hallways right before you head command center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ninth Frozen Rebel will be hidden inside a room inside the briefing area. To enter the room, with a Kyber Brick inside, you’ll need to destroy the console at the center of the room, and activate the presentation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, you’ll need to place them in the correct order. It needs to be TIE Fighter, AT-ST, AT-AT, and then TIE-Bomber. Once you have all four in the correct order, you can access the door and free the Frozen Rebel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Frozen Rebel is hidden behind a locked door. You can find the room to unlock the door across the hallway, however, you’ll need a password for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the password for the door at the Control Center of Echo Base.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you input the password, you can find the Frozen Rebel in the far back of the room. This will be the final one you needed to find to complete this challenge.