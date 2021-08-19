All Galarian Pokémon in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Go. They come from all of the different Pokémon games that you can play on consoles and handheld versions. Not all of them are immediately available, but developer Niantic is slowly releasing them as they continue to work hard on the game for millions of fans to enjoy worldwide. This guide details all of the Galarian Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go.

There are Pokémon that are coming from the Galar region that you can grab while roaming around and playing Pokémon Go. Some of these Pokémon are only available during special events or unique opportunities, so they won’t always be readily available. You want to make sure you can grab them whenever you have the chance to add them to your collection, such as legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta.

Dubwool

Falinks

Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Farfetch’d

Galarian Linoone

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Weezing

Galarian Zigzagoon

Greedent

Obstagoon

Sirfetch’d

Skwovet

Wooloo

Zacian

Zamazenta

The Galar region has only been slowly opening in small doses, and Niantic have been careful to not include every new Pokémon from Pokémon Sword and Shield to mobile game. We’ll be adding to this list as more Pokémon from Pokémon Sword and Shield become available.