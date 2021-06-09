All Galarian Slowpoke evolutions in Pokémon Go

Some Pokémon can evolve into multiple evolutions, giving you a choice to pick between one option or the other. It can be a difficult choice given the different types and stats a Pokémon could end up having, especially in Pokémon Go. The standard Slowpoke can become Slowking or Slowbro. Both Pokémon are Water and Psychic-types, so it mostly boils down to stats and the different movesets. Galarian Slowpoke will also have this issue between Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking. At this time, Galarian Slowking is not available, but we do know it exists, and it will be releasing sometime in the future.

These are all of Galarian Slowpoke’s evolutions in Pokémon Go.

Galarian Slowbro

Galarian Slowking

Of the evolutions, Galarian Slowbro was released first. Both Pokémon are Poison and Psychic-types, making them impervious to Fighting, Fairy, Grass, and Poison-type moves. For PvP, Galarian Slowbro has a maximum CP of 2,445, an attack of 155, a defense of 135, and a stamina of 182. When using it for PvE, it has a maximum CP of 2,764, an attack of 182, a defense of 156, and a stamina of 216. Because of its unique typing and moveset, you can experiment with Galarian Slowbro and use it in the Great or Ultra League. It would be a suitable Pokémon to use against Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-types.

Galarian Slowking has the same typing as Galarin Slowbro, but it has different stats and a unique moveset. When you use Galarian Slowking in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,717, an attack of 162, a defense of 154, and a stamina of 182. If you use it in PvE, it has a maximum CP of 3,072, an attack of 190, a defense of 180, and a stamina of 216. Galarian Slowking has more Psychic-types attacks, making it a perfect Pokémon to use against Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon. Because it also has a notably strong Ghost-type charged move, shadow ball, you can also use it on other Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon.

When Galarian Slowking releases to Pokémon Go, Galarian Slowpoke can evolve into both Pokémon, but you have to pick between the two. If you want to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, you need to make Galarian Slowpoke your buddy and then capture 30 Poison-type Pokémon. When you want to evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking, you need to make Galarian Slowpoke into your buddy and then capture 30 Psychic-type Pokémon. Because there’s a direct quest you need to complete to evolve Galarian Slowpoke, it’s much easier to receive one evolution over the other.