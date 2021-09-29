All Genesect with a Douse Drive weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Genesect is making another appearance in Pokémon Go at the start of October 1, 2021. During this timeframe, this Genesect will have Douse Drive, giving it the charged move Techno Blast, and it’s going to be a Water-type attack. For those looking to use Genesect with a Douse Drive in PvP, you’ll want to make sure you capture this mythical Pokémon and add it to your collection. These are Genesect with a Douse Drive’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Genesect weaknesses

While Genesect with a Douse Drive does have a Water-type Techno Blast, it will still be a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. It will only be weak against Fire-type moves, and it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type moves. We highly recommend finding a hybrid Pokémon that can use Fire-type moves against Genesect for these battles, but because it has a Water-type move to be extra careful.

The best Pokémon to counter Genesect

The best Pokémon you want to use against Genesect will be Charizard, Ho-Oh, and Chandelure.

Charizard is Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s an ideal choice to use against Genesect, even if it is weak against the Water-type Techno Blast move. It should be able to do plenty of damage during the raid. However, if you can swing it, mega evolving it into Charizard X or Charizard Y is highly recommended. The best moveset Charizard can use for this battle is the fast move fire spin and the charged moves blast burn and dragon claw.

Next, we have Ho-Oh, a legendary Pokémon that frequently appears in Pokémon Go. This Pokémon has plenty of durability, making it a great choice to do super effective attacks against Genesect while taking some heavy hits. You can use the regular or shadow version of Ho-Oh. The best moveset it can use during these battles is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves brave bird and earthquake.

The final Pokémon we will recommend for this raid is Chandelure, the Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. Chandelure is a Pokémon we recommend to many players whenever they need to use a Fire-type Pokémon in a raid, and for a good reason. It has a balanced set of attack and defense power, making it an ideal choice. During this raid, the best moveset it can use is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

You’ll need to use an entire team of six Pokémon during these battles. Here are some other recommendations you might want to consider to fill out the rest of your team against Genesect.

Arcanine

Blaziken

Darmanitan

Entei

Flareon

Heatran

Infernape

Magmortar

Moltres

Reshiram

Typhlosion

Victini

After defeating Genesect, you’ll be able to catch it at the end of this raid, and it should know Techno Blast as a Water-type attack. Unfortunately, you cannot capture a shiny version of this Pokémon.