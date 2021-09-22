All Project QT Gift Codes (2021)

Project QT is the latest mobile title from Nutaku. It’s a free-to-play Android game that pits players against puzzles, throws them into hardcore RPG battles, has romanceable characters, and a shocking lack of clothing. This article contains all the codes you can use to make the most of your time with the game.

Working Project QT codes

The following are all the codes we know to work in Project QT. Please read the section at the end of this article to learn how to redeem codes in the game.

ZDGKQL4AFN: 100 Gems, two Event Summon Tickets, three Medium AP Restoration Potions

Expired Project QT codes

Below are all the codes we know to have expired for the game. Each code has an expiry date which you can check on the official Project QT Discord server.

TGVDKY4HEQ : Two Summon tickets, 100 Gems, and 30,000 Coins

How to redeem codes in Project QT