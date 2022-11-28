Gimmighoul is a unique Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although you might encounter small versions of it while exploring the region, the real Gimmighoul that you can catch, add to your Pokédex, and evolve will appear from chests. These chests have distinct locations throughout the game and are a good source of Gimmighoul Coins. Here’s what you need to know about all Gimmighoul Chest locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all Gimmighoul Chest locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are several locations for you to visit to find each of these chests. The chest locations will contain a Gimmighoul that you have the chance to catch. If you’ve already caught one and plan to evolve it into its second form, you can choose to defeat the additional ones inside of chests. Regardless if you catch or beat it in battle, you receive a hefty amount of coins, making these locations the quickest way to evolve your Gimmighoul.

These chests do respawn. Some players have remarked it takes roughly 24 hours to return to your game, and they should yield the same number of coins each time. You will want to keep these coins in mind each time you want to evolve your Gimmighoul. However, the smaller amounts you receive from the Gimmighoul that appear throughout the world are also a good idea, even if they don’t yield as many coins each time you find them.

If you’d rather avoid catching multiple Gimmighoul from the wild, the next best thing is to breed them and hatch them from eggs. You might not receive any coins from hatching the egg, but if you’re looking for the perfect Gimmighoul, this should help your process.