Gimmighoul Coins are an important item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will want to be on the lookout for them so you can eventually evolve your Gimmighoul to its next evolution. The problem with tracking these coins is all the locations Gimmighoul can appear and the amount you receive each time. However, there are some ways to tackle this. Here’s what you need to know about the best way to farm Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to farm Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The most straightforward way to hunt down the best source of Gimmighoul Coins is by seeking out the Gimmighoul Chests. These contain a Gimmighoul, a Pokémon you can actively battle and potentially catch. Regardless of the outcome of this encounter, you will earn roughly 50 to 60 Gimmighoul Coins. Compared to the one, two, three, or sometimes even four coins you earn from finding the individual Gimmighouls scattered throughout the game, this is the best way for you to hunt down these coins and add them to your inventory.

You can regularly find the Gimmighoul Chests on top of the several watchtowers scattered throughout Paldea. When you find these locations, they typically become fast travel points, making them easy places to revisit. We can confirm that the Gimmighoul Chests respawn after a certain time. Some players have reported that it takes 24 hours to reappear, but we cannot verify their return time. Regardless, they reappear, making these watchtower locations highly sought after, and any place where you find a Gimmighoul Chest becomes a location for you to revisit.

After you collect all 999 Gimmighoul Coins, you can evolve your Gimmighoul of choice into its final form, Gholdengo.