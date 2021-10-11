All Altered Forme Giratina weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Halloween has arrived, and with it, a five-star raid for Pokémon Go that’s an excellent asset for players who are on the hunt for a powerful legendary Pokémon. From October 12 to 22, Altered Forme Giratina will be starring in five-star raids. You’ll want to bring a friend or two with you to help defeat it. This guide breaks down Altered Forme Giratina’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Altered Forme Giratina weaknesses

Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it weak to Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type attacks. It’s a durable fighter capable of having a sturdy defense with a decent offense, but it’s not as powerful as its Origin Forme. You capitalize on this by using Pokémon that don’t have the best defense to make solid and powerful attacks against it during the raid.

Best Pokémon to counter Altered Forme Giratina

The best Pokémon you can use to take out Altered Forme Giratina will be Garchomp, Zacian, and Mega Gyarados.

Garchomp is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokémon, capable of being a powerful asset to you during this battle. Garchomp has an array of Dragon-type moves that are extremely powerful, giving it the best chance to do some hefty damage to Giratina, but it has plenty of defense to keep itself standing during the fight. The best moveset to give Garchomp is the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves outrage and earth power.

The next Pokémon you want to consider using is Zacian in its Hero form, the legendary Fairy Pokémon. While relatively new to Pokémon Go, it was featured in several five-star raids not too long ago, making it an ideal asset for this battle. During these battles, the best moveset to give Zacian is the fast move snarl, and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is the mega evolution of Gyarados, turning it into a Dark and Water-type. Like any of the mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go, all allies receive an attack buff in its presence, increasing the chances of taking down Giratina. Mega Gyarados is also a powerful Pokémon by itself, capable of doing plenty of damage to Giratina. The best moveset for Mega Gyarados is the fast move bite and the charged moves crunch and aqua tail.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Altered Forme Giratina. These are the other Pokémon we highly suggest you consider using during this raid.

Chandelure

Dialga

Galarian Darmanitan

Gengar

Hoopa

Mamoswine

Palkia

Rayquaza

Salamence

Weavile

Yveltal

Zarude

After defeating Altered Forme Giratina, you’ll have a chance to capture it to add this legendary Pokémon to your collection.