Is Altered Forme Giratina good and how to best use it in Pokemon Go

There are numerous legendary Pokémon you can pick to use in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon are challenging to capture, but if you’re planning to use them in five-star raids or PvP, you want to make sure you’re using the best of the best. One of the better options you can use in Pokémon Go is the Altered Forme Giratina. This legendary Pokémon only shows up for a limited during special events, and we highly recommend you catch it. What makes Altered Forme Giratina suitable when you capture it, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Altered Forme Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Normal, Poison, and Water-type attacks. It has diverse resistants that make it hard to counter, but with more Fairy-type Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go, there are several more choices to pick from, such as Zacian.

When it comes to Altered Forme Giratina’s stats, it’s an extremely impressive Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 3,379, an attack of 159, and a stamina of 236. If you were to use one that reaches level 50, those stats increase to the CP of 3,820, an attack of 169, a defense of 201, and a stamina of 251. Altered Forme Giratina is a beefy Pokémon, capable of taking quite a bit of damage.

What’s even more remarkable about this Pokémon is its moveset. The best fast move you can give it is shadow claw, with its charged moves being dragon claw and shadow sneak. Both dragon claw and shadow sneak have a meager amount of energy requirements, 35 and 45, respectively. With how low both of those attacks are, Altered Forme Giratina will often use its charged moves, forcing an opposing Pokémon to eat the damage or waste a shield.

Because of Altered Forme Giratina’s impressive charged moves, you primarily want to use this Pokémon as a Switch or Lead Pokémon. As a Switch Pokémon, it will be swapped in for the Lead Pokémon during a battle. However, it also serves as a decent Lead, but there are slightly better choices. For example, you don’t want to pit Altered Forme Giratina against Dialga, Togekiss, Gourdon, Zacian, Yveltal, Sylveon, or even Dragonite.

Overall, Altered Forme Giratina is a mighty Pokémon. It’s capable of going toe to toe against Melmetal, Zekrom, Mewtwo, Landorus, Metagross, and Palkia. While it might not be as impressive as many of the top 10 best Pokémon in the Master League, it’s still powerful and a worthy addition to any Pokémon Go team.