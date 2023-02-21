The Global Fraud substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin! is one of many you can complete as you work through the game, and it’s one you can find relatively early on in the campaign. You’ll need to assist a School Teacher in attempting to name the correct countries for his students, as he cannot correctly remember them and needs your assistance. In addition, there are several questions you’ll need to answer to complete this story. This guide covers all Global Fraud substory answers in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

How to complete Global Fraud substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

You can start this substory by talking to an old man on Teramachi street. You can reach this location after you progress into Chapter 3 and have the chance to join the Shinsengumi. If you have not reached this point, continue playing through the main story to reach this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The children in the classroom will ask specific questions about countries featured on the globe. They’ll point them out to you, and Ryoma needs to answer them correctly to succeed in this substory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first question is featured above, detailing a small island nation. This island nation is Japan, where Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes place.

The second question features a country the west of the previous one, one much larger, and Ryoma briefly mentions it’s one with nearly 4,000 years of history. The answer to this question is The Great Qing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This story’s third and final question features the Intelligent Child asking Ryoma to show on the glove where Great Britain is in the world. You’re given four choices to pick from. You want to select the fourth option of the four choices on the top left of the map shown in the picture.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This concludes the Global Fraud substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin! You’ll receive a reward from the School Teacher: European Fabric. You can now continue through the rest of the campaign.