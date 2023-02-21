How to use Prize Tickets in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Prize Tickets are one of the many items you can find while exploring the cities in Like a Dragon: Ishin! A Prize Ticket won’t have too much worth to you by itself, but they can be utilized as specific locations and give you access to prestigious rewards, but it does require a bit of luck to earn them. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Prize Tickets in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

What to do with Prize Tickets in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

There are multiple ways to find Prize Tickets, with one of the more common ways is by locating them on the ground. They will glow, and you can freely pick them up from the street. They might also appear in other locations, or inside jars, you find throughout the game, or you purchase enough items from the local stores. After you have enough, the next step is to find a Prize Wheel Attendant in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to take them to a Prize Wheel attendant, which you can find nearby the stores. They’ll have a list of available prizes that you can potentially win, giving you the chance to earn some helpful crafting materials for your weapons or assist in gardening if you’re planning to focus on the farming aspect of Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only spin the wheel with the Prize Attendants so long as you have Prize Tickets. When you run out, you’ll have to find more before you can return and try again. You also speak with the Prize Attendant to see what prizes they have available before spinning the wheel. This is a good way to track some of the more difficult crafting materials in the game, but it is based on luck, so you don’t want to rely on it too much.