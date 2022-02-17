All Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The many events in Pokémon Go give you a chance to encounter specific Pokémon or supply you with certain rewards as you work through them. The Field Research tasks also change out for every event, potentially giving you a more comprehensive range of rewards, especially if you’re looking for a special encounter. There are several Field Research tasks for the Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally for you to complete. In this guide, we cover all Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Field Research tasks and the rewards available in Pokémon Go.

These tasks will be appearing during the event starting on February 18 at 10 AM in your local time zone. They will be unavailable after February 25, right before the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

All Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all the Field Research tasks you can earn during the Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally event and their respective rewards.

Catch 2 Voltorb – 3 Poké Balls

Make 3 Great Throws – 5 Great Balls

Make 3 Nice Curveball throws in a row – 3 Pinap Berries

Make 5 Nice throws – 5 Poké Balls

From what we can tell, the Field Research tasks are okay. The most notable three Field Research tasks to try completing will be the Catch 2 Voltorb, Make 3 Great Throws, and Make 5 Nice Throws. All of these tasks offer Poké Balls in return for achieving them, potentially giving you more to work on in the future. However, you’ll want to make sure you’re regularly visiting Poké Stops to earn, and only the Catch 2 Voltorbs offer a net positive gain. In contrast, the other two require you to use Poké Balls to potentially make them, meaning you might end up with less than you started with after receiving the rewards.