All Gran Turismo 7 trophies

Gran Turismo 7 is coming soon — it’s out Friday, March 4 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, in fact. But the trophy list has leaked thanks to some early copies in the wild, which means you can plan ahead for how you’re going to tackle the platinum.

Thankfully, that seems to be an easier challenge than it was in Gran Turismo Sport. Gone are the high player level and online win trophies, which means the lengthiest part of obtaining the platinum is time itself. Some distance challenges, like Crossing the Atlantic Together and Driving the Autobahn Together, require you to cover a ton of mileage online. That said, the list in general seems very doable. Have a look below, and note that the vast majority of trophies are bronze tier, so even those who don’t want to collect everything will still rack up plenty of racing cred.