All Gran Turismo 7 trophies
Oooh, shiny.
Gran Turismo 7 is coming soon — it’s out Friday, March 4 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, in fact. But the trophy list has leaked thanks to some early copies in the wild, which means you can plan ahead for how you’re going to tackle the platinum.
Thankfully, that seems to be an easier challenge than it was in Gran Turismo Sport. Gone are the high player level and online win trophies, which means the lengthiest part of obtaining the platinum is time itself. Some distance challenges, like Crossing the Atlantic Together and Driving the Autobahn Together, require you to cover a ton of mileage online. That said, the list in general seems very doable. Have a look below, and note that the vast majority of trophies are bronze tier, so even those who don’t want to collect everything will still rack up plenty of racing cred.
- Living Your Car Life (Bronze): Started the first menu
- Student of Mototouring History (Bronze): Completed the first car collecting menu
- Moving On Up (Bronze): Moved up five or more positions in a single lap
- Clean Lap (Bronze): Completed a race without leaving the track or any collisions
- By a Whisker (Bronze): Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less
- By a Country Mile (Bronze): Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race with at least two laps
- No Assistance Required (Bronze): Completed a race without any assist settings
- Done in Sixty Seconds (Bronze): Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute
- Formula First Timer (Bronze): Drove a Formula Car
- Podium Fixture (Bronze): Finished on the podium ten times
- Rain Royalty (Bronze): Acquired your rain license
- New Treads (Bronze): Took a pit stop during a race and changed your tires
- The First Step to Mastery (Bronze): Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Circuit Apprentice (Bronze): Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Circuit Master (Silver): Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Squeaky Clean (Bronze): Washed a car 10 times
- Warning: Wide Load! (Bronze): Fit a wide body
- A Taste of Tuning (Bronze): Bought and equipped tuning parts
- A Bit of a Boost (Bronze): Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times
- Sport Mode Debut (Bronze): Finished a race in Sport Mode
- In-Depth Mastery (Bronze): Finished 50 races in Sport Mode
- Snap-Happy (Bronze): Take 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos
- Momento from the Nürburgring (Bronze): Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring
- Fill Her Up (Bronze): Took a pit stop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank
- Running on Empty (Bronze): Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption
- Looking Good! (Bronze): Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts
- Toughening Up (Bronze): Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times
- Fully Licensed (Bronze): Earned all licenses
- Hard Work Pays Off (Gold): Earned Gold in all licenses
- All-Rounder (Bronze): Won races on 10 different tracks
- Digging the Dirt (Bronze): Won 10 races on dirt tracks
- Round and Round (Bronze): Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks
- Driving the Angeles Crest Highway (Bronze): Drove the length of the Angeles Crest Highway (U.S) 66 miles (106km)
- Driving for 24 hours (Bronze): Drove the length of the one complete 24 hours of Le Mans race: 2209.536km (1372.942 miles)
- Driving Route 66 (Bronze): Drove the length of Route 66 (U.S): 2451 miles (3945km)
- Momento of Le Mans (Bronze): Took a Scapes Photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe
- Heavy Haulage (Bronze): Bought a pickup truck
- Let’s Go Carbon Neutral (Bronze): Bought an electric car
- Safety First (Bronze): Bought a safety car
- Join the 200 MPH Club (Bronze): Reached a speed of 200 mph (322 km/h)
- Speed Demon (Bronze): Reached a speed of 500km/hr (311 mph)
- Speed Archdemon (Silver): Reached a speed of 600km/hr (373 mph)
- Time Attacker (Bronze): Took part in 100 time trials
- Living with a Legend (Bronze): Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership
- Wheely Good Fun (Bronze): Bought 10 sets of wheels
- Firm Favorite (Bronze): Bought the same car 10 times
- Smoking Hot (Bronze): Earned 10,000 points in drift trials
- Motor Mania (Bronze): Stored 50 cars in your garage
- No Car, No Life! (Bronze): Stored 100 cars in your garage
- Three Legendary Cars (Silver): Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races
- Finale (Gold): Met the requirements to see the finale
- Crossing the Atlantic Together (Bronze): Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first non-stop Transatlantic Flight: 5810 km (3610 miles)
- Driving the Autobahn Together (Silver): Driving with other players online, you matched distance covered by entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8197 miles)