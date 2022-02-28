Gran Turismo 7 trophy list leaks, should be a much easier platinum than GT Sport

Gran Turismo 7 zooms onto PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this Friday, but copies have started leaking just days before launch. With early copies comes early knowledge of the trophy list, so now we know what sort of challenges developer Polyphony Digital has concocted for those looking to score another platinum.

Twitter leaker @wannabecatgirl initially shared screenshots of the full list, which were promptly taken down due to DMCA claims. Fortunately, we have the full trophy list for you right here. There are a few takeaways from it, starting with the usual speed challenges. Join the 200-mph Club, Speed Demon, and Speed Archdemon will be awarded when you reach 322 km/h (200 mph), 500 km/h (311 mph), 600 km/h (373 mph), respectively, in any vehicle. Trophies for total distance driven and winning races without assistance are also included, as you might expect. Previous racing sim Gran Turismo Sport had trophies for its photo mode, and more like that are included in 7, tied into Scapes mode.

Thankfully, some trophies from Sport are not part of 7. The previous game awarded trophies for reaching player level 50 and winning a whopping 91 races online. There’s nothing like that this time around; however, there are two trophies tied to online driving distance. Crossing the Atlantic Together and Driving the Autobahn Together challenge you to drive a total of 5810 km (3610 miles) and 13,191km (8197 miles) online with others, respectively — those are the respective lengths of the first trans-Atlantic flight and the entire German Autobahn network. Getting the platinum will surely take time, but it still sounds much easier to obtain than GT Sport’s.