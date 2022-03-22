All guardians in Disney Mirrorverse

Disney Mirrorverse is just around the corner, where everyone all over the world will be able to experience it on their mobile device this June. The game hosts over 40 of your favorite Disney characters across the company’s long history, so here’s a breakdown of every hero (and villain) you can find in Disney Mirrorverse.

Aladdin

Anger

Ariel

Baloo

Baymax

Belle

Buzz Lightyear

Donald Duck

Elsa

EVE

Evil Queen

Frank Wolff

Gaston

Genie

Goofy

Hades

Hercules

Hiro Hamada

Ian Lightfoot

Jack Skellinton

Jack Sparrow

Judy Hopps

Maleficent

Maui

Merida

Mickey Mouse

Mike Wazowski

Minnie Mouse

Mr. Incredible

Mulan

Oogie Boogie

Rapunzel

Scar

Scrooge McDuck

Snow White

Stitch

Sulley

Tiana

Tinker Bell

Ursula

This wide selection of characters is made up of both Disney and Pixar characters over the past 99 years of the famed company. Part of what makes this action RPG entertaining for fans of the Mouse is that these characters are from a different reality.

Hence, this means each character has a different costume just for Mirrorverse. For example, Rapunzel from the movie Tangled has an armor plate on her chest and shoulders, while wielding her mighty pan. Meanwhile, The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ Oogie Boogie has a shield and a flail to fight incoming waves of enemies. It’s a treat to see how the developer Kabam changed up the outfits of each Disney character.

Disney Mirrorverse will be launching worldwide for Android and iOS users on June 23.