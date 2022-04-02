All-Hands Rocket Retreat Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Team Rocket has returned to Pokémon Go, and they’ve captured a number of Pokémon. These Pokémon have become shadow Pokémon that you’ll have the chance to rescue as you battle against them, their leaders, and the big boss, Giovanni. Along the way, there are several Field Research tasks and rewards for you to receive throughout the event. Here are all of the All-Hands Rocket Retreat Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

All-Hands Rocket Retreat Field Research tasks and rewards

You receive the All-Hands Rocket Retreat Field Research tasks by spinning Poké Stops and Gyms throughout the event. These are all the Field Research tasks you can find for the event.

Catch 3 Shadow Pokémon – 750 Stardust

Defeat a Team Rocket Go leader – Scraggy encounter

Defeat 2 Team Rocket Go grunts – 2 Hyper Potions or 2 Revives

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon – Sneasel encounter

Of the available Field Research tasks, the Defeat a Team Rocket Go leader and Purifying 3 Shadow Pokémon appear most appealing. These two tasks offer the chance to some of the more notable Pokémon that players are always after, and we highly recommend them throughout the use of the Battle League. Obtaining more candy for Scraggy and Sneasel is always a plus, too.