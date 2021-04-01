Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2021)
Anime Fighting Simulator codes for October 2020.
Utilizing in-game codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a sure way to rack up a whole bunch of Yen, the in-game currency. Yen is a steadfast way to level up your character quickly. The following list outlines codes that should be entered right away, as the expiry dates for them tend to pass by in no time.
To utilize the codes, begin by launching Anime Fighting Simulator and navigating to the bright blue Twitter icon on the screen’s left-hand side. Enter the codes found below to enjoy your free currency — It’s as simple as that.
- Defildpromo
- Mrrhino50k
- medtw50k
- elemperador100k!
- Bigboi100k
- anotherbugfix
- thanksbugfixes
- VexoStream
- tigre250k
- sub2kelvin
- 5000chikara
- subtodefildplays
- NNG
- sub2hakimbo
- defildstream
- emperadorsubs
- Defildyen
- GGgames40k
- frango2yen
- Lastyearcode750k
- subtofrangoforchikara
- defild700k
- Tigre200k
- sub2emperadormaxi
- defild
- n1colas2sub
- tigrehaveyen
- tigretv2sub
- tigretvsub
- subfrango
- L3NI
- subn1colas
- Subemperadormaxi
- Sub2tanqr
- sub2tplanetmilo
- subtomrrhino
- sub2razorfishgaming
- subtokelvingts
