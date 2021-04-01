Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2021)

Utilizing in-game codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a sure way to rack up a whole bunch of Yen, the in-game currency. Yen is a steadfast way to level up your character quickly. The following list outlines codes that should be entered right away, as the expiry dates for them tend to pass by in no time.

To utilize the codes, begin by launching Anime Fighting Simulator and navigating to the bright blue Twitter icon on the screen’s left-hand side. Enter the codes found below to enjoy your free currency — It’s as simple as that.

Defildpromo

Mrrhino50k

medtw50k

elemperador100k!

Bigboi100k

anotherbugfix

thanksbugfixes

VexoStream

tigre250k

sub2kelvin

5000chikara

subtodefildplays

NNG

sub2hakimbo

defildstream

emperadorsubs

Defildyen

GGgames40k

frango2yen

Lastyearcode750k

subtofrangoforchikara

defild700k

Tigre200k

sub2emperadormaxi

defild

n1colas2sub

tigrehaveyen

tigretv2sub

tigretvsub

subfrango

L3NI

subn1colas

Subemperadormaxi

Sub2tanqr

sub2tplanetmilo

subtomrrhino

sub2razorfishgaming

subtokelvingts

