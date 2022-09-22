All Happiness Research Lab Sunken Scroll locations in Splatoon 3

The Sunken Scrolls in Splatoon 3 offer interesting bits of lore for players who are diligent enough to track them all down. However, getting them all requires you to explore every nook and cranny of the story campaign. If you’re struggling to get those last few of these valuable collectibles, here is where you can find all the Sunken Scrolls in Happiness Research Lab in Splatoon 3.

Happiness Research Lab Sunken Scroll locations in Splatoon 3

By the time you reach Happiness Research Lab, you should have a pretty solid idea of how this stage is set up. Explore the map and clear out the Fuzzy Ooze in your path. The missions in this area are some of the toughest in the game, but you don’t need to complete all of them to take on Big Man and continue with the story.

Sunken Scroll 21

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve collected all of the Sunken Scrolls up through the Eco-Forest Treehills, then you should have 20 before you reach this point. It will take a few thousand Power Eggs to reach the point marked on the map above, but once you do just shoot the crate on the island and the Sunken Scroll will pop out.

Sunken Scroll 22

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ride the rails from the scroll above and you’ll quickly reach the island marked on the above map. There is some Fuzzy Ooze here. Clear it out and it will uncover the next Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Scroll 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

Power up the rails and clear Fuzzy Ooze until you make your way to the island on the map above. You don’t need to dig or even shoot a crate to get this one. The Sunken Scroll is just sitting out in the open waiting for you.

Sunken Scroll 24

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Sunken Scroll in the game comes in the form of a Green Balloon challenge. You’ll need to clear out all the Fuzzy Ooze that you can before you set off on this challenge. You’ll need to ride the rails around the level, chasing the balloons as they appear. Because the rails are only one way, you only get one chance to hit these balloons or you’ll have to start right back from the beginning. Be accurate and you will get a Sunken Scroll for your trouble.