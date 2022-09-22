All Eco-Forest Treehills Sunken Scroll locations in Splatoon 3

The Sunken Scrolls in Splatoon 3 don’t give players a mechanical advantage during the game’s single-player campaign, but they do offer a lot of insight into the setting. Fans who are eager for more lore will enjoy reading the strange and wonderful facts that Nintendo have put into this world, but they need to find them all first. If you’re not sure where to find these elusive items, here are all the Sunken Scrolls in the Eco-Forest Treehills area of Splatoon 3.

All Sunken Scrolls in Eco-Forest Treehills in Splatoon 3 locations

There isn’t a boss fight to complete in Eco-Forest Treehills, but there is a swarm of Fuzzy Ooze to contend with. Before you try to get all of the Sunken Scrolls in this area, you’ll want to focus on collecting Power Eggs so you can clear out the Fuzzy Ooze that blocks your path.

Sunken Scroll 16

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you collected all of the Sunken Scrolls up through the Landfill Dreamland, then the first one on your list for this area should be number 16. Head to the area marked on the map above, right next to the Making Waves with Splashdowns kettle. Go to the corner made by the two bridges there and your small fry will start to jump excitedly. Shoot the ground beneath him and the Sunken Scroll will pop up.

Sunken Scroll 17

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one will require you to sneak under the platforms on the island. Again, you’ll need to clear out some of the Fuzzy Ooze to open the path to the area marked on the map above. Follow the corridor until you see a group of shapes drawn on the wall. Your small fry will show you where to shoot, rewarding you with the next Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Scroll 18

Screenshot by Gamepur

To collect this Sunken Scroll in Eco-Forest Treehills, you’ll need to complete the Green Balloon challenge. Just like in previous stages, clear out as much of the Fuzzy Ooze first so you can move around freely. Shoot the balloon at the location marked above and then chase the next group of balloons as they appear. Finish off the last one and you’ll be rewarded with a Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Scroll 19

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one will be hidden beneath some Fuzzy Ooze. When you’re approaching the Eco-Forest Treehills from the Landfill Dreamland pipe, turn to your left. There will be a collection of Fuzzy Ooze. Destroy it with your small fry and the Sunken Scroll will be there waiting for you.

Sunken Scroll 20

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the north side of the island, next to the A Compulsive Collector’s Paradise kettle, you’ll see a green storage container with a small platform beside it. Drop down onto that platform and your small fry will show you where the final Sunken Scroll in the area is hidden. Shoot the ground until the storage box opens up for you.