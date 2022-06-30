All health pack locations in Paraiso in Overwatch 2

With the second Overwatch 2 beta now live, players can enjoy the addition of a brand new Tank class Hero, Junkerqueen, and the new skins for their favorite older heroes. The second Overwatch 2 Beta also added a new Hybrid-class map, Paraiso. Set around Lucio’s club, Paraiso map offers quaint back-alleys for flanking murder and a gorgeous beach for your AFK players to enjoy. It also has several Health Pack locations, which players might need to know about if they’re in a pinch.

Attacker’s spawn Health Pack locations in Paraiso

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you exit your spawn doors as an attacker, there is a health pack up the way and to your left. It’s a Mega Health pack with some natural cover from the front sight line.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A second Health Pack is located on the corner of the street, closer to the beach. It has a bit of cover from the wall but is open from all other angles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a third Health Pack just before the first choke point. It’s tucked away behind the tram car and has quite a bit of cover.

First choke point Health Packs location in Paraiso

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a Mini Health Pack located on the right-hand side if you’re attacking and left as a defender. Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of cover from incoming direct fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a Mega Health Pack located at the end of the main street. This Health Pack is also great for the flankers looking for a cheeky pick off the objective.

Objective Health Packs location in Paraiso

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a Mini Health Pack located in the Padaria da Rosimeire store. The building is a bright yellow and opens to the other side of the map.

Push path Health Packs location in Paraiso

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a Mini Health Pack located in the Supermercado on your left if you’re coming from the attacking spawn and right from the defenders.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a Mega Health Pack located in the back alley if you turn right from the attacking spawn at the purple building. It’s also accessible from the red butchery building on your left if you’re coming from the defender’s spawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Mega Health Pack is tucked away just before Club Sinestesia’s entrance. It’s next to the yellow garage-door buildings and offers a gateway to the flanking route within the club.

Club Sinestesia Health Packs location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Health Pack is located on your right as an attacker and left as a defender. It’s on the lower level, close to the indoor soccer pitch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Health Pack is located on your left as an attacker and right as a defender. It’s inside the green and blue room in the middle of the club.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Health Pack is inside the red rooms, on your right as an attacker and left as a defender.