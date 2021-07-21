All held items in Pokémon Unite

The held items in Pokémon Unite are critical to assisting your Pokémon during a match. These items give them a beneficial passive, so these items are always working, and they’re consistently being used by your Pokémon, even if you don’t see it. Picking the correct type of held item to place on certain Pokémon is important because you want to choose the ones that are benefit how this Pokémon is played. For example, you don’t want to give Gengar an Attacker Type, an item that would work better with Snorlax, a Defensive type. To help you make those decisions, we’ve listed all of the held items in Pokémon Unite in this guide.

Many of these items are available at the Aeos Emporium. However, you will have to unlock them using Aeos Coins or Aeos Tickets.

Aeros Cookie: When the Pokémon scores a goal, is max Health Points increases by 100

Assault Vest: When the Pokémon is not in combat, it is granted a shield that nullifies Sp. Atk damage equal to 9% of its max Health Points

Attack Weight: When the Pokémon scores a goal, its Attack increases by 6

Buddy Barrier: When the Pokémon uses its Unite Move, that Pokémon and the nearby ally Pokémon with the lowest Health Points are each granted a shield equal to 20% of their max Health Points

Energy Amplifier: After the Pokémon uses its Unite Move, the damage the Pokémon deals is increased by 7% for a short time

Exp. Share: While the Pokémon has the fewest Exp. Points on its team, it gains 2 Exp. Points per second. However, this Pokémon no longer benefits from receiving shared Exp. Points from teammates when they defeat a wild Pokémon

Float Stone: Increases the movement speed by 10% when this Pokémon is not in combat

Focus Band: When the Pokémon drops to low Health Points, then each second for three seconds, it recoves 8% of the Health Points it lost

Leftovers: When the Pokémon is not in combat, it recovers 1% of its max Health Points every second

Muscle Band: When basic attacks hit, the damage is increased by 1% of the opposing Pokémon’s remaining Health Points

Rocky Helmet: When the Pokémon receives a certain amount of damage, damage is dealth to nearby opposing Pokémon equal to 3% of those Pokémon’s maximum Health Points

Scope Lens: Increases the damage of basic attack critical hits. The higher the Pokémon’s Attack, the more the damage increases

Score Shield: While the Pokémon is attempting to score a goal, it is granted a shield equal to 5% of its maximum Health Points, and its goals cannot be interrupted while it is shielded

Shell Bell: When the Pokémon hits with a move, it recovers a mimimum of 45 Health Points. The higher the Pokémon’s Special Attack, the more Health Points it recovers

Sp. Atk Specs: When the Pokémon scores a goal, its Special Attack increases by 8

Wise Glasses: Increases Special Attack by 3%

These are all of the held items that are available in Pokémon Unite at launch. You’ll want to figure out the best items that work for your favorite Pokémon and grab them from the Aeos Emporium, which means you’ll have to play plenty of Pokémon Unite matches to earn enough Aeos coins.