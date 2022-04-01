All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Welcome to Wondaria in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

You’ll want to find all of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s hidden Waddle Dees if you want to fully realize the recovering Waddle Dee Town’s full potential. The more you rescue, the more in-game features you’ll unlock, such as new shops and minigames.

In Welcome to Wondaria, there are four Waddle Dees you can rescue, and most of them are pretty well hidden. This guide will walk you through where to find every Waddle Dee in this tricky level.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

Early in the level, you’ll come across a bunch of moving rockets and spaceships that you’ll have to avoid as you progress. As soon as you encounter them, pay attention to the left side of the level, and you should see a switch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit the switch, which will cause the first hidden Waddle Dee to appear on the platform right across from you.

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

After rescuing the first Waddle Dee, climb up the ladder in front of you, and hit the switch in the farthest right hole in the wall. This will cause a gate to a star door to open up. Head up the ladder, and take the star door on the right, which will require you to climb up one more ladder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside this door, you’ll be able to inhale a rollercoaster cart to start an on-rails minigame. Towards the end of this sequence, there will be a switch on your left that you will have to hit to open the gate leading to the second Waddle Dee. The switch is easy to miss, and will appear shortly after you exit a tunnel. To hit the switch, tilt Kirby’s body to the left by moving the left analog stick in that direction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you hit it, a cutscene will play showing the gate containing the Waddle Dee opening up. You’ll be able to grab the Waddle Dee as soon as the rollercoaster sequence ends.

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

Later in the level, you’ll have to platform across many spinning structures. To the left of one of these structures, there will be a switch on top of a high-up platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit it, and the third Waddle Dee will appear on the spinning platform ahead of you. Jump over and rescue it, but be sure to avoid the environmental hazards around it.

Hidden Waddle Dee #4

Towards the end of the level, you’ll come across a fountain filled with tar that features four circle outlines drawn in it. Just ahead of the fountain, you’ll be able to inhale a bunch of water to take on the Water Mouth form. Do this, and then spray the outlines. With each outline you spray, some water will pop out. After you spray all four of them, the final Waddle Dee will appear in front of the fountain.