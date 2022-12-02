All Hiram Shaw Journal locations in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Hiram Shaw is one of the many characters who decided to leave a dozen hidden notes behind in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The former Sorcerer Supreme isn’t present per se, but his legacy looms large over the lore and backstory of Caretaker, Agatha, and Lilith. He was responsible for the Salem Witch Trials, and his backstory involves what happened with the elder god Chthon that eventually corrupted Lilith. This guide will show you all the Hiram Shaw journal locations in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Where to find all Hiram Shaw journals in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Hiram Shaw left a dozen journal entries behind. They are scattered across the Abbey grounds, and to find them all, you must acquire all four Words of Power. You can use the map below to reference each number with the corresponding journal’s in-game location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1: This journal is on a table in a cave to the right of the Stone Terrace entrance. You need the Open Word of Power to access it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

2: You will find various caves that belong to old witches who lived on the Abbey grounds during the Salem Witch trials, and each one has a Hiram journal entry inside. This is one of these locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

3: Once you have access to the Reveal Word of Power, you can find Hiram’s church. Inside this location, use the Reveal power to unveil a bevy of collectibles, including two of his journal entries.

Screenshot by Gamepur

4: This is the second journal entry hidden in Hiram’s church.

Screenshot by Gamepur

5: This is the third Hiram journal, but it’s located in a secret area. After you use the Reveal power to unveil hidden items in the back of the church, use the Open power to open a secret passageway outside. You will find this page on the ground near a mysterious ward that you will return to later.

Screenshot by Gamepur

6: Once you’ve completed the Venom church bell boss fight in the campaign, Dr. Strange will help you break the ward at Hiram’s church and allow you to retrieve this journal page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

7: This entry can be found early in the game, as it’s located down the brook near the Abbey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

8: This entry is near the elemental altar and can also be acquired early in the campaign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

9: You can discover this entry page inside the Misty Moors region after you obtain the final Word of Power. Break the cracked walls near the Abbey to gain access to this location and secure this journal page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

10: This page is just to the north of the previous one. After you find page number nine, run up the dirt road, and you will find page ten on a small table nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

11: You can acquire this by blasting a wall of boulders near Lilith’s Garden.

Screenshot by Gamepur

12: This journal page is in the middle of the Everflowing Glade. You can access it after obtaining the Purify Word of Power.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Acquiring all of Hiram Shaw’s journal entries will trigger a small cutscene with Agatha Harkness and provide you with an Arcane Key and Legendary solid eye color for your created character to use.