All items from Gus McMillan in Red Dead Online

Gus McMillian is a vendor you can find in Red Dead Online, with multiple unique items you can acquire while playing the game. Many of the item requirements for Gus have you hunting down some of the more powerful animals to find while exploring the wildlife. Here’s what you need to know about all items that Gus McMillian sells in Red Dead Online.

Garment Sets

Garment Sets stem from Legendary Animals. Obtain the missions from Harriet but kill the animal instead of sampling it. Do not worry; the animal respawns each mission, so there’s no limit to how often you can kill it or sample it. These animals always take multiple shots to kill without ruining the quality.

Due to the bugs associated with Legendary animal spawns at higher levels, we haven’t unlocked the free-roam items yet.

Banded Hood and Coat $772.25 Banded Gator Skin

Chalk Horn Hood and Coat $398.50 Chalk Horn Ram Pelt

Cogi Hood and Coat $256.50 Cogi Bear Pelt

Cross Hood and Coat $857.25 Cross Fox Pelt

Emerald Hoot and Coat $325.00 Emerald Wolf Pelt

Gabbro Horn Hood and Coat $254.00 Gabbro Horn Ram Pelt

Icahi Hood and Coat $256.50 Icahi Boar Pelt

Iguga Hood and Coat $575.00 Iguga Cougar Pelt

Inahme Hood and Coat $770.00 Inahme Elk Pelt

Iwakta Hood and Coat $845.00 Iwakta Panther Pelt

Katata Hood and Coat $330.25 Katata Elk Pelt

Marble Hood and Coat $640.00 Marble Fox Pelt

Maza Hood and Coat $743.00 Maza Cougar Pelt

Midnight Paw Hood and Coat $402.50 Midnight Paw Coyote Pelt

Milk Hood and Coat $622.00 Milk Coyote Pelt

Moon Hood and Coat $368.15 Moon Beaver Pelt

Moonstone Hood and Coat $772.25 Moonstone Wolf Pelt

Mud Runner Hood and Coat $220.50 Mud Runner Buck Pelt

Night Hood and Coat $575.00 Night Beaver Pelt

Nightwalker Hood and Coat $422.50 Nightwalker Panther Pelt



Onyx Hood and Coat $504.00 Onyx Wolf Pelt

Ota Hood and Coat $482.25 Ota Fox Pelt

Ozula Hood and Coat $508.25 Ozula Elk Pelt

Payta Hood and Coat $833.25 Payta Bison Pelt

Red Streak Hood and Coat $256.60 Red Streak Coyote Pelt

Rutile Horn Hood and Coat $615.60 Rutile Horn Ram Pelt

Sapa Hood and Coat $995.00 Sapa Cougar Pelt

Shadow Hood and Coat $705.00 Shadow Buck Pelt

Snow Hood and Coat $329.70 Snow Buck Pelt

Sun Hood and Coat $535.00 Sun Gator Skin

Tatanka Hood and Coat $418.25 Tatanka Bison

Teca Hood and Coat $378.25 Teca Gator Skin

Wakpa Hood and Coat $408.00 Wakpa Boar Pelt

Winyan Hood and Coat $548.25 Winyan Bison Pelt

Zizi Hood and Coat $230.25 Zizi Beaver Pelt



Clothing

There are six categories of clothing: Hats, Bandoliers, Coats, Gauntlets, Gloves, and Pants. Because there are Legendary Animals of multiple colors (Dark, Light, Red, Blonde, and Patterned, according to the journal), all the clothing items have different color variations. We’ve compiled a list of all the items and their requirements.

Hats

Babin Hat – $175.00 Perfect Coyote Carcass

Cornhill Hat – $166.25 Perfect Badger Carcass

Seaward Hat – $139.59 Perfect Beaver Carcass

Dotson Hat – $172.50 Perfect Fox Carcass



Bandoliers

Farnholme Bandolier – $160 Perfect Deer Carcass

Farnholme Double Bandolier – $320 Two Perfect Deer Carcasses

Tanguma Bandolier – $174 Perfect Ram Hide

Tanguma Double Bandolier – $348 Two Perfect Deer Hides



Coats

Maerbay Coat – $315.25 Perfect Bear Pelt

Glenwood Coat – 5 Gold Bars not crafted, purchased with gold bars, and available right away.

Maxwell Jacket – $188.25 Perfect Sheep Hide



Ponchos

Woodcote Ponchos Perfect Wolf Pelt



Gauntlets

Tierney Gauntlets – $136.25 Two Perfect Rabbit Pelts



Gloves

Mountfleet Gloves – $105 Perfect Goat Hide



Pants

Lawncliff Pants – $152 Perfect Buck Pelt



Trinkets

Trinkets are additional, expensive items Gus can craft depending on the parts provided. The Naturalist role requires pulling resources from other roles. For example, Harriet becomes upset with you if you kill animals too often, which may be an issue for hardcore Traders. Gus is the same way. The trinkets require both animal parts and jewelry from the Collector role.

Despite taking items from the Collector, Trinkets will buff the player. Each buff will be listed with the item.

Beaver Tooth Trinket – $795 Two Beaver Teeth, Calumet Turquoise Earrings Permanently slows degradation for all weapons by 10 percent

Buck Antler Trinket – $775 Buck Antlers, Dane Topaz Necklace The player is more likely to receive better quality pelts and skins from animals in perfect condition.

Javelina Tusk Trinket – $500 Javelina Tusk, Elliston Carved Bracelet Permanently increases the player’s horse bonding rate by 10 percent.

Ram Horn Trinket – $550 Bighorn Horn, Aubrey Onyx Ring Picking Creeping Thyme, Oregano, and Wild Mint yields twice as many herbs.

Snowy Egret Trinket – $800 Three Snowy Egret Plumes Braxton Amethyst Necklace



Equipment

Equipment is part of the upgrades available based on role progression. At least some of them are. There are two categories of equipment, weapons and “made-to-order saddle bags”.

Weapons:

Alligator Variant (Improved Bow) – 9 Gold Bars

Horned Variant (Improved Bow) – 12 Gold Bars

Jaguar Variant (Improved Bow) – 14 Gold Bars

Made-To-Order Saddle Bags:

Saddle bags can be purchased from Gus but must be equipped at the stables.

Bigpaw Saddle Bag – 8 Gold Bars No supplies. Gold purchase and available right away.

Softcoat Saddle Bag – $205 Two Perfect Beaver Pelts



Ammunition

Gus does provide ammunition. These do not require the player to donate supplies. They can be bought right away.