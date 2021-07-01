All journal locations in Sea of Thieves – Lords of the Sea Tall Tale

The Lords of the Sea Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is mostly focused on ship combat, but there will be occasional segments where you must go on land. There are two sets of collectible journals in Lords of the Sea: the Journals of Forsaken Souls and the Journals of the Black Pearl. The journals in each set are quite close to each other in proximity, and each set of five will give you a different commendation.

Journals of Forsaken Souls

Once you make land at Davy Jones’s Spire, you will find all five journals on your way up.

Perdition of the Past

Once you reach shelter in the Spire, you will encounter ghost pirates holding candles. Once you see them, hug the left wall and move forward. Near the third pirate on the left you encounter will be a journal.

Marooned

As you progress up the Spire, you will cross a wooden plank bridge. There will be a ghost pirate on the left side of the entrance — go through, and to the right of the second ghost pirate you see on your left will be another journal.

A Strange Escape

Eventually, you will climb a tall ladder leading to a crow’s nest. Up ahead is a brig, — enter, turn left, and underneath some plants is a journal.

I Serve Davy Jones

From the brig, turn right and slide down a shipwreck to a pool of water. Hug the right wall, and next to the second ghost pirate hidden against the wall is a journal.

A Company Man

Climb up the shipwreck near the previous journal and you’ll immediately reach another ghost pirate. To her left is a journal.

Journals of the Black Pearl

Once you’ve defeated the Flying Dutchman, you will be able to board the Black Pearl and freely explore. There are five journals you can find onboard.

A Theft

At the very front of the ship, face towards the back in the direction of the helm. A journal will be lying on a wooden bar.

A Problem

Go down the stairs near the front mast. Find the lower part of the front mast, and lying against it is a journal.

A Rumour

Go to the helm, and in front of the wheel on the right is a journal.

A Plan

Turn around from the wheel, and on the right lying on a wooden plank is another journal.

A Longing

Head into the captain’s quarters, and on the table and in front of the chair is the last journal.