All Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom Gold Doubloon locations in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

As you run your way through the SpongeBob multi-verse in SpongeBob SquarePants: Cosmic Shake, you will come across many different collectibles that you can find. While plenty of little collectibles like Fortune Cookies and Refreshments exist, none are as important as the Gold Doubloons. This treasure is needed to unlock the multitude of costumes that you can dress SpongeBob up in.

Where to find all Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom Gold Doubloon locations

This guide will show you where to find all the Gold Doubloons in the Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom level in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Watch the film

After talking to the director, you will start going through the streets of downtown while the movie is filming. Watch the background as you fight the enemies. There is a Gold Doubloon on the wall near the end of the scene.

In the parking lot

In the parking lot, after showing yourself off to the press, jump on the floating tiki and then use the street lamps to get beyond the fence. You will find the Gold Doubloon next to a stack of tikis. Use the karate kick to get out of the area after grabbing the coin.

Behind the dojo

When you reach the karate dojo, use the floating tikis to jump over the wall to go behind the dojo. Follow the pathway by jumping on rocks and using your karate kick on the balloons to reach the Gold Doubloon at the end of the moat.

Hallway obstacle course

After completing the Pirate Goo Lagoon level, go back to the movie hallway checkpoint. Go to the end of the hallway, where you will find a button with a hook on it. Hit the button to make an obstacle course appear. Complete the obstacle course to get a Gold Doubloon.

In the vent

At the end of the hallway where the button is, use the karate kick on a balloon to activate an electric tiki. This will clear the vent. Enter the vent and follow it to the end to find a Gold Doubloon.

Slingshot around the back alley

Once you have completed the Pirate Goo Lagoon level, travel back to the back alley checkpoint. Traverse the ledges of the buildings until you find the slingshot. Use the slingshot to access a different roof path that will allow you to grab the Gold Doubloon near the end of the area.

Above the slime

Go to the part of the back alley where it is covered in slime along the street. Locate the slingshot in this area that is on a wooden platform. Use the slingshot to launch yourself up to the Gold Doubloon.

Launch from the crater

Go to the Paparazzi Street checkpoint and progress forward until you reach the area with the craters. Locate the crater with the slingshot and use it to reach the rooftops. From there, use the reef blower to destroy the jelly walls and progress across the platforms to where the First Nautical Bank is. The Doubloon is on top of the bank.

Reef blower battle

In the parking lot portion of the level, locate the ambulance with the reef blower button on it. Activate the button to make a reef blower, and a bunch of enemies appear. Defeat all the enemies to get a Gold Doubloon.

City-top obstacle course

From the dojo estate checkpoint, go to the rooftops and locate the button in front of the large banner that says “Start.” Hit the button and finish the obstacle course within the time limit to get a Gold Doubloon.