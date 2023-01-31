All Pirate Goo Lagoon Gold Doubloon locations in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has plenty of different types of collectibles for you to find in the multiversal versions of Bikini Bottom. While other collectibles like Fortune Cookies and Pennies are important, the most sought-after item is Gold Doubloons. Each level has at least four of these coins for you to find and some of them are hidden very well. This guide will show you where you can find all of the Gold Doubloons in the Pirate Goo Lagoon level in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

In the cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the area where must rescue the anchovies, head to the back where there is a wall of stone and lightning tikis. Use the lightning tikis to destroy the stone ones and go into the cave. Use the hook swing and karate kick to reach the other end of the cave where the Gold Doubloon is.

The teetering ship

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progress through the level until you reach the ship that is teetering on the rock spike. Jump onto the back end of the ship to make it dip below the cage on the left. Jump onto the floating tikis and use them to reach the Gold Doubloon.

Port Royal Jelly roof

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the pirate chest for Mr. Krabs, Admiral Prawn will blast open the gate leading to Port Royal Jelly. Go down to Port Royal Jelly and climb on the buildings. On the roof of the first building is where you will find the Gold Doubloon.

More rooftops

Screenshot by Gamepur

Further into Port Royal Jelly, jump onto the last building and use the rooftops, floating platforms, and tikis to reach the Gold Doubloon on the opposite rooftop.

Musical mermaid

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have learned the grand slam ability, return to the musical mermaid checkpoint in the level. To the right of the checkpoint sign, you will see a small island with an iron bar trap door. Use the grand slam ability on the iron bars to destroy them and get the Gold Doubloon.

Island cage

Screenshot by Gamepur

After learning the grand slam ability, head back to the Admiral Prawn checkpoint in the level. There is a small island that you can find with another iron bar trap door that you can break using the grand slam ability. Destroying this trap door will get you another Gold Doubloon.

Behind the lifeguard stand

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the bongo beach area of the level, go to the center island where the drum is. From there, use the wooden platforms to go up to where the tall rock pillars with trampolines are. Up that path, you will see a wooden platform behind the lifeguard stand that leads to another set of iron bars that you can break using the grand slam ability to get a Gold Doubloon.

Near the ship

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the Scurvy Swamp checkpoint and make your way to where the ships are. When you reach the farthest ship, take the path to the right that leads to some floating tikis. On the top cliff, you will see more iron bars that you can break with the grand slam ability to get another Gold Doubloon.