All Katakuri drops in Roblox A One Piece Game

Roblox is a popular platform for anime-inspired games, with well known anime and manga franchises like One Piece finding their way into different gaming experiences. One of the more obviously inspired anime games on Roblox is A One Piece Game, where you can sail the seas and eat Devil Fruits to learn their moves while fighting bosses and other players alike. Speaking of bosses, Katakuri is one of the bosses that can be found on Phoenix Nest island, with Marco being the other boss on the same island. If you’re planning a trip to face him, here’s what you can expect from his drops in Roblox A One Piece Game.

Image via Roblox A One Piece Game wiki

Related: Roblox A One Piece Game codes

What does Katakuri drop in Roblox A One Piece Game

Katakuri is one of the bosses on the Phoenix Nest island, named after the notorious Phoenix pirates. If you choose to fight Katakuri you will be able to increase your bounty by 150.000 Beli, but also have a chance to win one of his several rare drops. Defeating Katakuri can net you: