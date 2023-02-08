All Katakuri drops in Roblox A One Piece Game
What do you get for beating the Phoenix Nest boss.
Roblox is a popular platform for anime-inspired games, with well known anime and manga franchises like One Piece finding their way into different gaming experiences. One of the more obviously inspired anime games on Roblox is A One Piece Game, where you can sail the seas and eat Devil Fruits to learn their moves while fighting bosses and other players alike. Speaking of bosses, Katakuri is one of the bosses that can be found on Phoenix Nest island, with Marco being the other boss on the same island. If you’re planning a trip to face him, here’s what you can expect from his drops in Roblox A One Piece Game.
Related: Roblox A One Piece Game codes
What does Katakuri drop in Roblox A One Piece Game
Katakuri is one of the bosses on the Phoenix Nest island, named after the notorious Phoenix pirates. If you choose to fight Katakuri you will be able to increase your bounty by 150.000 Beli, but also have a chance to win one of his several rare drops. Defeating Katakuri can net you:
- Mochi Fruit — 0.1% chance to drop. Mochi (Mochi Mochi no Mi) is an extremely rare Fruit of Mythical quality and Paramecia type. It lets the player who uses it transform into, create, and even control mochi. It can be awakened for 11.300 Gems by the Gem Merchant in Logue Town. You’ll need Observation Haki to be able to buy mochi’s moves.
- Mogura — 1% chance to drop. Mogura is a spear weapon shaped like a trident. It provides the player with three distinct and powerful attacks and is a direct reference to the weapon of the same name from One Piece.
- Candy Scarf — 5% chance to drop. The Candy Scarf is a cosmetic accessory that you can wear if you manage to get it to drop from Katakuri.