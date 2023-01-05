All League of Legends season start and end dates – When does League of Leagues Season 2023 start?
It’s time to get to get out of Bronze.
The newest season of Legends is coming. In this season, players can expect plenty of new skins and new champions to be added to the game. Of course, the one that many competitive players are looking forward to is being able to play Ranked again. Once the new season starts, that’s when Ranked begins and everyone’s rankings get reset, allowing players to try and reach their desired rank. By participating in Ranked, you’ll rise up in the rankings as well as get exclusive rewards you can only get by playing in this mode. So you might be wondering, when does League of Legends Season 2023 start?
Every League of Legends season start and end date
|Season Name
|Start Date
|End Date
|Season One
|July 13, 2010
|August 23, 2011
|Season Two
|November 29, 2011
|November 12, 2012
|Season Three
|February 1, 2013
|November 11, 2013
|Season Four
|January 10, 2014
|November 11, 2014
|Season Five
|January 21, 2015
|November 11, 2015
|Season Six
|January 20, 2016
|November 8, 2016
|Season Seven
|December 8, 2016
|November 7, 2017
|Season Eight
|January 16, 2018
|November 12, 2018
|Season Nine
|January 23, 2019
|November 19, 2019
|Season 10
|January 10, 2020
|November 10, 2020
|Season 11
|January 8, 2021
|November 15, 2021
|Season 12
|January 7, 2022
|November 14, 2022
When does League of Legends Season 13 start?
For those itching to get back into the competitive scene of League of Legends, you won’t have to wait long. You can start climbing in Ranked starting January 10. While Riot has not given an end date, given their track record over the last 11 years, Season 13 will end sometime in November, right around when Worlds will end. So, you’ll have plenty of time to try and reach your desired rank by the time the season ends.