All League of Legends season start and end dates – When does League of Leagues Season 2023 start?

It’s time to get to get out of Bronze.

Image via Riot Games

The newest season of Legends is coming. In this season, players can expect plenty of new skins and new champions to be added to the game. Of course, the one that many competitive players are looking forward to is being able to play Ranked again. Once the new season starts, that’s when Ranked begins and everyone’s rankings get reset, allowing players to try and reach their desired rank. By participating in Ranked, you’ll rise up in the rankings as well as get exclusive rewards you can only get by playing in this mode. So you might be wondering, when does League of Legends Season 2023 start?

Every League of Legends season start and end date

Season NameStart DateEnd Date
Season OneJuly 13, 2010August 23, 2011
Season TwoNovember 29, 2011November 12, 2012
Season ThreeFebruary 1, 2013November 11, 2013
Season FourJanuary 10, 2014November 11, 2014
Season FiveJanuary 21, 2015November 11, 2015
Season SixJanuary 20, 2016November 8, 2016
Season SevenDecember 8, 2016November 7, 2017
Season EightJanuary 16, 2018November 12, 2018
Season NineJanuary 23, 2019November 19, 2019
Season 10January 10, 2020November 10, 2020
Season 11January 8, 2021November 15, 2021
Season 12January 7, 2022November 14, 2022

When does League of Legends Season 13 start?

For those itching to get back into the competitive scene of League of Legends, you won’t have to wait long. You can start climbing in Ranked starting January 10. While Riot has not given an end date, given their track record over the last 11 years, Season 13 will end sometime in November, right around when Worlds will end. So, you’ll have plenty of time to try and reach your desired rank by the time the season ends.

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved