All League of Legends season start and end dates – When does League of Leagues Season 2023 start?

The newest season of Legends is coming. In this season, players can expect plenty of new skins and new champions to be added to the game. Of course, the one that many competitive players are looking forward to is being able to play Ranked again. Once the new season starts, that’s when Ranked begins and everyone’s rankings get reset, allowing players to try and reach their desired rank. By participating in Ranked, you’ll rise up in the rankings as well as get exclusive rewards you can only get by playing in this mode. So you might be wondering, when does League of Legends Season 2023 start?

Every League of Legends season start and end date

Season Name Start Date End Date Season One July 13, 2010 August 23, 2011 Season Two November 29, 2011 November 12, 2012 Season Three February 1, 2013 November 11, 2013 Season Four January 10, 2014 November 11, 2014 Season Five January 21, 2015 November 11, 2015 Season Six January 20, 2016 November 8, 2016 Season Seven December 8, 2016 November 7, 2017 Season Eight January 16, 2018 November 12, 2018 Season Nine January 23, 2019 November 19, 2019 Season 10 January 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 Season 11 January 8, 2021 November 15, 2021 Season 12 January 7, 2022 November 14, 2022

When does League of Legends Season 13 start?

For those itching to get back into the competitive scene of League of Legends, you won’t have to wait long. You can start climbing in Ranked starting January 10. While Riot has not given an end date, given their track record over the last 11 years, Season 13 will end sometime in November, right around when Worlds will end. So, you’ll have plenty of time to try and reach your desired rank by the time the season ends.