All leaked and datamined characters coming to Multiversus

The early access Open Beta for Warner Bros. brawling game MultiVersus has been in full swing, and the players have been pitting whacky characters from all sorts of backgrounds against each other. Not every day can you say that Arya Stark and Finn the Human crossed swords while the Tasmanian Devil was tornadoing Superman in the other corner.

Multiversus open beta shipped with 16 characters to pick from. This number might seem a bit on the low side, especially when we consider that the various editions of Founder’s Packs are being sold with 15-30 character unlock tokens. Considering that you start with 4+1 free characters (one being unlocked after the brief tutorial), it stands to reason that with that many tokens being pushed, there would be many more characters to come.

To their credit, the developers from Play First Games have been very open about wanting to add as many new characters as they can to the game. Besides that, there have been accidental leaks and further datamines that indicate at least some of the characters that we might see on the fighting platforms in the future.

Related: When is the release date for MultiVersus? Answered

MultiVersus roster leaks

The characters that have been leaked come from a variety of Warner Bros. properties, some from brand new franchises, while others are from the worlds that already have characters represented in the game. Of course, as with all leaks, we should take these with a grain of salt and know that some of them might be subject to change. With that firmly in mind, the following characters have been leaked to be possible future additions to MultiVersus: