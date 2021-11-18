What is the release date for MultiVersus?

After weeks of seemingly endless rumors and leaks, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed a new Smash-style fighting game. The new game, titled MultiVersus, features a cast of characters from Cartoon Network, DC Comics, and Game of Thrones.

MultiVersus is planned for release sometime in 2022. The announcement came via Twitter, and a short video provided us with some new details about the upcoming game. MultiVersus will focus on 2v2 team fights, but will also include options for 1v1 and four player free for all. There will also be guild and ranking systems available for those looking to team up with friends.

The list of playable characters will include Shaggy Doo, Steven Universe, Batman, Arya Stark, Wonder Woman, and Bugs Bunny. The game will be free-to-play and will support cross-platform play, as well as cross progression across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Although the exact date of the full release is still up in the air as of this writing, there will be an opportunity to get in early. An early playtest of MultiVersus has been announced, and players looking for a chance to try the game out can sign up for the beta on the game’s website.