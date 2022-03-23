All leaked Apex Legends heroes, maps, and weapons we know so far

Apex Legends has been known to have some of its characters and other gameplay features leak weeks in advance, but a few recent leaks may have revealed what is debuting within the next few years. In result, fans may already know what Legends, maps, and weapons are coming in upcoming seasons. Here’s every piece of alleged content leaked so far.

All nine Legends leaked

Of course, the crux of the leaks is the nine apparent characters highlighted on the ApexUncovered subreddit by user Legitimate_Chapter82. Before we jump in as to who they are, it’s crucial to note two things. Firstly, no piece of content leaked has been confirmed by Electronic Arts or developer Respawn Entertainment, so these should be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, the leaker has provided detailed gameplay of one unreleased Legend (as shown above). Additionally, as it will likely take years for all of these characters to release, their abilities, appearances, and names could change greatly during development.

This leaked build of Apex Legends seemingly features these Legends as test crash dummies, ultimately meaning their character models probably have not been implemented into the game yet. Though, seven of the characters have roster portraits based on their potential in-game appearance. You can find all unreleased characters and their abilities listed below, organized by their claimed release order.

Conduit – Empathic Shielder Passive – Capacitance: Conduit regenerates shield over time. Gain extra regen for each nearby ally. Having friendly banners also provides a bonus. Tactical – Arc Flash: Heals the shields of targeted allies (at the cost of some of your shields) Ultimate – Alternating Current: Launches an arc cluster bomb, damaging the shields of people near the blasts. Heals Conduit’s Shields based on damage dealt.

– Empathic Shielder Scryer – Haunting Stalker Passive – Spectator: Automatically Optic-Haunt and spectate your killer. Tactical – Optic Haunt: Parasite Trap that reveals the Target’s vision. Ultimate – Shadow Wall: Unleash a creeping Wall of Darkness that blocks sight and blinds enemies.

– Haunting Stalker Newcastle – Mobile Defender Passive – Retrieve the Wounded: Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield. Tactical – Mobile Shield: Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield. Ultimate – Castle Wall: Leap and slam to a target ally or area and create a fortified stronghold.

– Mobile Defender Uplink – Satellite Savior Passive – Network Communion: Gain 25 percent of Recovery Effects used in Signal Range. Tactical – Shield Satellite: Release a Satellite that follows allies to regenerate their shields and revive. Ultimate – Immortality Relay Beacon: Deployable Satellite beacon that prevents allies in the signal area from being downed.

– Satellite Savior Vantage – Survivalist Sniper Passive – Sniper Kit: Tactical info available in ADS unarmed or any long range scopes. Tactical – Echo Launch: Launch towards your winged companion, Echo. Order Echo or launch to Echo. Ultimate – Mark to Kill: A custom rifle which scans enemies and boosts damage for Vantage and her squad. Damage doubles for Vantage on successive shots. Team gets 15 percent bonus on marked targets.

– Survivalist Sniper Catalyst – Creative Builder Passive – Reinforce: Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeable will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage. Tactical – Ferro Shot: On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls. (Max. three structures) Ultimate – Iron Tower: Ferro Fluid rises up from below, pushing you upwards while creating a tall solid column under you.

– Creative Builder Phantom – Agile Assassin Passive – Double Jump: Pressing the jump button while in the air allows you to jump again. Tactical – Hook Shot: Hook to a wall and hang off it for short time. Ultimate – Void Grenade: A grenade that sends players into a void for a short time.

– Agile Assassin Jester – Trick Trapper Passive – Rewire: Jester can turn any grenade into a proximity mine that sticks to surfaces. Spawn with a frag grenade. Tactical – Spectre Drop: Call in a drop pod with a three spectres to guard an area. Only one set can be active at a time. Ultimate – Cloak Field: Create a short-lived cloaking device that hides all players in a small area. Cloak lasts for six seconds after leaving the cloak field.

– Trick Trapper Caliber – Apex Arms Dealer Passive – Weapon Sling: A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. Tactical – Suppressor Turret: Deploy a makeshift turret from a copy of your active weapon. Ultimate – Auto Loader: Deploy a box that feeds ammo directly into nearby player’s current weapons.

– Apex Arms Dealer

All maps and weapons leaked

As posted by Reddit user ColorBreaker, the leak also dispels of one Battle Royale map, five Arena maps, and five weapons. The battle royale location is said to currently be known as Divided Moon, with its leaked Tac Map revealing 15 named locations as well as grassy and swamp terrains. As for the Arena maps, four appear to be in the early stages of development, with most seemingly taking place in or outside of Hammond factories. However, user ColorBreaker notes that one named Drop-Off is “fully complete” and seems set atop of a Hammond-owned tower at night.

So far, five different weapons have been unraveled through a number of leaks. It is currently not understood when these will release, but Legitimate_Chapter82 has also posted gameplay of each being used in the game’s tutorial mode. Here is every unreleased weapon known of, as of right now.