All License Test rewards in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 players desiring to build their car collection without spending a single Credit should look to participate in License Tests. The mode has the potential of rewarding up to 10 free cars, but players will need to perform at a high level to collect them all. Some of these cost as low as 30,000 Credits in Brand Central, while others can only be obtained in the mode.

Each of the five License Tests holds 10 trials that need to be completed for at least one free car. However, a bonus car (which is typically of high-value) will be granted once players earn all gold trophies in a license’s set of trials. Here are all cars rewards from the License Test mode and how to get them.

License Test Car rewarded for earning license Car rewarded for all gold trophies National B Renault Clio R.S. 220 Trophy ’16



• Value: 32,000 Cr

• PP: 446.37 Mitsubishi GTO Twin Turbo ’91



• Value: Not in Brand Central

• PP: 456.59 National A Volkswagen Scirocco R ’10



• Value: 51,500 Cr

• PP: 498.07 Subaru BRZ STI Sport ’18



• Value: 36,000 Cr

• PP: 451.55 International B Toyota GR Supra Race Car ’19



• Value: 70,000 Cr

• PP: 640.47 Porsche Taycan Turbo S ’19



• Value: 230,000 Cr

• PP: 601.73 International A Toyota 86 Gr. B Rally Car



• Value: 450,000 Cr

• PP: 663.16 Alpine A110 ’17



• Value: 80,000 Cr

• PP: 522.51 Super Audi R8 LMS Evo ’19



• Value: 450,00 Cr

• PP: 752.84 Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 Competition



• Value: 3,000,000 Cr

• PP: 958.22

