How to reduce oversteer in Gran Turismo 7

Oversteer is a common problem in Gran Turismo 7, particularly when driving rear-wheel drive cars (FR, MR, and RR). When you take corners in one of these cars, you’ll often find that the rear end slides out, the rear wheels spin, and you lose a lot of speed as a result. It’s basically the opposite of understeer. Fortunately, there are various ways to reduce oversteer in GT7. Exactly which methods work will depend on the individual driver (that’s you) and on the individual car.

One way to reduce oversteer is to improve your cornering technique. If you’re braking hard while cornering sharply, then hitting the accelerator hard as you exit corners, then you’re going to be oversteering all over the place. Exiting the corner patiently and smoothly is especially important. Start accelerating gradually as you pass the apex of the corner, and gradually increase acceleration while easing off the steering as the track straightens out. Your impulses will tell you that the quickest way out of the corner is to put your foot down, but your impulses are usually wrong.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting your tuning set-up right can also dramatically decrease oversteer. If you’ve invested all your Credits into power upgrades, but nothing into tires, weight reduction, brakes, or suspension, then no wonder you’re oversteering. Installing all of the above and fine tuning your suspension and brakes can all help reduce oversteer, but the two simplest, most effective tuning tips for oversteer are, first, install a wing — this usually makes a huge difference — and second, install softer tires on the rear of your car than on the front. Usually one grade of difference is enough. Exactly how effective this will be depends on a lot of other factors, but it’s a simple solution that’s always worth a try.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another simple solution is to increase your car’s traction control. This doesn’t require any tuning parts; it’s adjustable in the Assists Settings menu. You can view what your current TCS (Traction Control System) level is during a race, but not actually change it. To change it, you have to use the Settings menu accessible after you’ve entered a race, but before you start it. The more traction control you use, the less power your car can dedicate to accelerating out of corners, so there is a downside, but it’s sure to keep that oversteer under control.