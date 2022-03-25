There are several Lost Marbles for you to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These are a collectible that you can find as you explore the game and find them throughout each region of the game. There are a handful of them, making them slightly difficult to find. In this guide, we’ll cover all Lost Marble locations in Queen’s Gate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You need to find two Lost Marbles in the Queen’s Gate region.

You can find the first Lost Marble well before completing the Bunkers and Badasses main quest. You can find it by exploring a bridge on the right side of the map, where you’ll find a horde of skeletons if you visit when the castle is under siege. When visiting after the skeleton attack, you’ll find a village of Goblins. After dispatching the Goblins, head over to the left side of the area, near some cliffs, and you’ll find the Lost Marble on a hill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Lost Marble is only available after you complete the Bunkers and Badasses main quest, and you make your way through the main story, opening up the game, following the Dragon Lord’s attack on the castle. Next, return to the Queen’s Gate region, and make your way over to The Rampant Parts. You’ll want to proceed to the east area to Honor’s Tower, and you’ll be able to access a previously closed-off location. A turret will blast downing the hallway, but on the left side will be the second Lost Marble, next to the turret.