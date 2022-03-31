All Lost Marble locations in Tangledrift in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, each major location has a few Lost Marbles scattered around it. These are one of the many collectibles you can pick up around the world to count towards 100% completion. In this guide, we outline where each of the Lost Marbles in Tangledrift are so that you can add them to your collection.

Lost Marble 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Lost Marble is only accessible via a portal that you’ll likely miss. You can find it early on in Tangledrift. The Lost Marble is located at the top of a tower, whereas the portal you need to use to access it is further back along your path. See below for a map reference for the portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump into this portal, and you’ll be transported to the tower. You can then smash the Lost Marble and move on with your time in Tangledrift.

Lost Marble 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

the second Lost Marble is much deeper into Tangledrift. You need to follow the main quest for the area and a few side quests to access it. This one is on a floating island off to the left of the main path, but a gust of wind blows between the main body of land and can throw you into the abyss. Wait for the wind to break briefly before jumping over. See below for a map reference for both Lost Marbles. You can see Lost Marble 2 at the top of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have this Lost Marble, wait for the wind again before jumping back across. With this one in hand, you will have all the Lost Marbles in the location.