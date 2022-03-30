All Lost Marble locations in Drowned Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are several lost marbles for you to find in each area of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These lost marbles are one of the many collectibles you can discover, rewarding you with a handful of appearance items to add to your collection. In this guide, we will cover where you can find all of the lost marbles in the Drowned Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find two lost marbles in the Drowned Abyss. You can find the first marble in the central area of the region, beyond the Untrodden Depths fast travel node. This large area will have several wrecked ships at the center, and you’ll want to make your way up towards the one on the left. Proceed to the tip of the ship and then jump onto the ledge to its left, where you can find the first marble.

The second marble is slightly more tucked away. You can find it to the left of this ship, further back. You’ll want to go further back on the way to the region’s obelisk. However, before reaching the obelisk, proceed to the left, and you’ll see an air pad you can use to jump to the next area, further back. A handful of crabs will protect this marble, but you should be able to make short work of them before retrieving the lost marble.