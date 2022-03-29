You can find several Lost Marbles throughout Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These marbles are hidden throughout each region, waiting for you to find them. You’ll receive a small reward for f finding them, and it checks another box off of your Campaign Challenges list. In this guide, we cover all Lost Marble Locations in Wargtooth Shallows in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find two Lost Marbles in Wargtooth Shallows. The first Lost Marble will be inside a ruined ship, close to the center of the map. You can find it pretty early on as you progress through the location. It will be in the back of the ruined ship, on the ground, making it an easy target for your melee attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second lost marble is a little trickier. You can find it on a side path in the Wargtooth Shallows, but you’ll need to activate the side quest called Twenty Thousand Years Under The Sea by speaking to a ghost named Oran. After speaking with Oran, he’ll take you into the area where you can find the second Lost Marble.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, it’s in a lower area. To reach it, you need to stand above the Lost Marble and lookup. You should see an anchor hanging overhead. Shoot at the anchor, and it will fall to the ground, revealing the Lost Marble, allowing you to complete the collection.