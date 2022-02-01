All Lucky Pandowl locations in Zenith: The Last City

For some of the quests you’ll take on in Zenith: The Last City, you’ll need to find Lucky Pandowl statues. These are dotted around the world and can be in some very hard to find places. This makes tracking them down for your daily quests quite challenging. That’s why we’ve put together this guide of every known Lucky Pandowl location to help you speed your way through these quests.

Every Lucky Pandowl location in Zenith: The Last City

What follows is a list of every location with a Lucky Pandowl that we’ve come across. This list will be regularly updated with all new locations added to the game.

Clue: Find the statue looking over the fields

This Lucky Pandowl is at the top of the tower that you see just as you exit the Undercity location. It’s one of the first places you need to visit in the game and is incredibly hard to miss. Look for the tall orange tower in the fields with the Sylphids in.

Clue: Find the statue above the darkness

This statue is on the right-hand side of the entrance to the mines in the open fields. Head towards the red light in the sky, and you’ll see the gate with a purple barrier across it. The Lucky Pandowl is on top of the pillar on the right.

Clue: Find the statue resting on a root

For this statue, you need to visit the Shrine to Amara. This is an enormous statue to the right of the bridge you use to enter the open fields. Head towards the farm and keep going in that direction. When you cross a second bridge, go right and right again, and you’ll see the shrine. The Lucky Pandowl is on the root above the shrine, so you’ll need to climb to get it.